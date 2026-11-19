Craig Eling
- Instructor, Faculty of Nursing, University of Regina
Craig Eling is a pediatric nurse practitioner in Saskatchewan. He graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Nursing in 2008, and earned a Master of Nursing from the University of Toronto in 2014. He is currently a PhD candidate studying at the College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Eling is a faculty member at the University of Regina's Faculty of Nursing where he teaches in both undergraduate and graduate programs. His previous clinical experience includes practicing as a pediatric nurse practitioner and as a Pediatric Intensive Care Nurse during which time he served on Saskatchewan's Pediatric Transport Team. Prior to his nursing career, Mr. Eling was a Primary Care ParamedicExperience
- –present Instructor, University of Regina
- 2014 University of Toronto, Masters of Nursing
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