MENAFN - The Conversation) Climate change is a global reality, but people often encounter it through different local realities. For some, it enters everyday life through social media feeds, news reports, scientific findings and public discussion. For others, it is through water scarcity, food insecurity, floods, heatwaves, wildfires or the loss of a home or a loved one.

Constant reports of climate impacts can leave people worn out. In a survey of 10,000 young people in 10 countries, more than half said they felt powerless and helpless about climate change. Climate news is also hard to follow and often emotionally draining, and about four in 10 people say they sometimes or often avoid the news.

Communicators have assumed part of the problem is distance: that climate change feels far away in place and time. But a 2023 review of the research found most people already see it as current and close to home. The bigger gap may be in how we understand other people's experiences of it. That is why climate communication needs to connect with the realities people live.

Delegates from around the world are currently in Antalya, Turkey, for the COP31 climate summit. Up for discussion are major policy issues around climate finance, a just energy transition and adapting to climate change. But what can feel sidelined in these discussions are climate change's impacts on the lives of people around the world.

I am a PhD student in environmental engineering at the University of Northern British Columbia. I have lived, studied and worked in Africa, Europe and North America. Moving among places has shown me that people meet climate change from very different starting points.

I see three ways that people come to understand climate change: by living through it, by learning about it and by relating it to a hardship of their own. I call these“paradigms of climate change experience.” They describe people who accept the evidence. They do not try to explain why some people reject it.

Direct experience

In late June 2021, a heatwave struck British Columbia. The town of Lytton recorded 49.6 C, Canada's highest temperature on record. Scientists found the heatwave would have been“virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change.

The BC Coroners Service linked 619 deaths to the heat. Most were older people, and many lived alone.

For affected families, the meaning goes beyond statistics. It touches health, safety, income and the people they lost.

Experiences like these can change how people see climate change. After the 2013-14 floods in the United Kingdom, people affected by flooding were more likely to see climate change as a personal threat.

Indirect understanding

People can imagine how serious a heat wave is without living through one. They can understand the danger of rising seas without living on a low-lying island.

In November 2021, Tuvalu's then-foreign minister, Simon Kofe, recorded his address to the COP26 climate conference while standing knee-deep in seawater, on land he said had once been dry. His presentation brought a small island state's reality to audiences who would never otherwise experience it.

People who understand climate change mainly by learning about it are not necessarily less concerned. Many might develop strong commitments through evidence and a sense of responsibility, without first suffering personally.

Empathy grounded human experiences

Someone may have never faced a heatwave, but still know what it means to lose a loved one. Someone with no experience of rising seas may still know what it is to be forced out of their homes.

A family in British Columbia and a family in Tuvalu face different hazards. But each could recognize something of their own loss in the other's story. This is my interpretation of how empathy might develop.

Research suggests this kind of connection matters. People who feel compassion for others' suffering are more willing to protect the environment. And climate messages told as personal stories have prompted more action than the same information presented as facts.

The point is that people can recognize a shared human consequence without claiming an identical experience.

Effective climate communication

How to constructively communicate in the climate change era?

Pair stories with science. Lived experience makes impacts real, but only attribution research can show what role climate change played.

Focus on consequences, not hazards. The loss of a home, health or income is something most people can relate to, even when the cause differs.

Let affected people speak for themselves. Kofe's speech was effective because it came from someone living the reality.

We should not have to experience every form of climate-related hardship before taking it seriously. Knowledge lets us understand beyond our own experience. Empathy gives us a reason to respond.