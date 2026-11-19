Shagbaor Hycent Amool
- PhD in Engineering Candidate, University of Northern British Columbia
I have a bachelor of engineering degree in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from the University of Agriculture Makurdi-Nigeria, an MSc in Global Sustainability Engineering (Chemical Engineering option) from Heriot-Watt University-UK and currently a PhD in Engineering candidate at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC). I have been affilliated with the Federal Polytechnic Wannune in Nigeria as a teacher since 2022 and have participated in conferences presenting my academic findings through posters in the UK. I currently have 2 manuscripts under review for publication.Experience
- –present PhD in Engineering Candidate, University of Northern British Columbia
- Heriot-Watt University, MSc Global Sustainability Engineering
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