PhD in Engineering Candidate, University of Northern British Columbia

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I have a bachelor of engineering degree in Agricultural and Environmental Engineering from the University of Agriculture Makurdi-Nigeria, an MSc in Global Sustainability Engineering (Chemical Engineering option) from Heriot-Watt University-UK and currently a PhD in Engineering candidate at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC). I have been affilliated with the Federal Polytechnic Wannune in Nigeria as a teacher since 2022 and have participated in conferences presenting my academic findings through posters in the UK. I currently have 2 manuscripts under review for publication.

–present PhD in Engineering Candidate, University of Northern British Columbia

Heriot-Watt University, MSc Global Sustainability Engineering

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