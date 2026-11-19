MENAFN - The Conversation) When a paramedic arrives at your door, they may have come straight from someone else's emergency.“I don't know how you do your job,” people often tell me. I think about how little time there can be to take in what's happened on one call before the next one comes in.

I'm a paramedic and an academic specialising in paramedic science. Ambulance staff deal with death and serious injury, and they can encounter violence on the job. There are pressures between calls, too. A review of research on ambulance work describes how long shifts, unpredictable work and limited time to recover can add to the strain.

In a separate UK study carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, ambulance staff reported worsening shortages and raised concerns about having too little time to do the job. In ambulance work, there's an expectation that we'll be resilient and raise a hand if we're struggling. I find that second part difficult, and I doubt I'm the only one.

Researchers describe resilience as a process of adapting in the face of serious adversity. When I hear that we're expected to be resilient, I think of something springing back into shape. I'm uneasy about applying that image to people. I can be ready to help the next patient and find, at the end of my shift, that I'm still thinking about the previous call. If getting on with the job is taken as a sign that we've recovered, it falls to us to say when the strain is getting too much.

I prefer to think about fortitude – the strength and courage it takes to face the demands of the work. That can include telling someone when a call has stayed with you. What interests me is where that strength comes from. Having a colleague you trust and time to talk can make it easier to say how you're doing before the strain builds any further.

When it's hard to give patients the care they need

Paramedics describe caring well for patients as one of the most rewarding parts of the job. That same commitment could make some calls especially painful. When staff felt unable to give a patient the care they believed was needed, they described a strain known as moral distress. It's what you can feel when something prevents you from doing what you believe is right.

A separate study looked at how paramedics decide when to stop trying to revive a patient whose heart has stopped. Some described following guidelines that required them to keep going even when they believed further attempts would do no good. The guidelines are there to protect patients. Following them can still be difficult when a paramedic's judgement about the person in front of them pulls in a different direction.

A conversation after a difficult call can help a crew make sense of what happened. If staff keep raising the same problem and see little change, it can be hard to see the point of speaking up again.

In interviews at one ambulance service in England, staff described feeling that senior managers put pressure on crews to work faster while giving too little attention to their wellbeing. When crews repeatedly flag something that makes it harder to give patients the care they need, managers should look into what's causing it and tell staff what they're doing about it.

Support crews feel able to use

Talking to someone they trusted helped people in my interviews make sense of difficult calls. That might be a colleague or someone outside work. In another interview study, paramedics said they wanted time to talk privately after a call, often with the colleague they worked with regularly.

An ambulance service can offer counselling, but staff still have to feel able to use it. Staying composed is often part of caring for a patient in an emergency. If people feel expected to appear unaffected once the call is over, it can be harder to say they're struggling.

An ambulance service might offer extra support after a major incident. A crew can also reach the end of a shift worn down by a series of calls, even if none on its own would prompt that kind of follow-up.

Training is one place to start. A trial involving 570 student paramedics tested an online programme that taught students how to manage distressing memories and spend less time dwelling on difficult experiences. A year later, students offered the programme were less likely to meet the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder or major depression than those who continued with their usual training.

I'd also like students to hear, before they start taking calls, how the effects of difficult shifts can build up and who they can turn to when that happens crews are on the road, support should feel like part of an ordinary shift. That could mean making time to talk privately after a difficult call.

I see that as part of helping staff develop fortitude. It takes trust to say that a call has got to you, especially when you're still working out what you need. The way a service responds when someone does speak up can make it easier for the next person to do the same.