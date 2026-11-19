Lecturer in Paramedic Science, Anglia Ruskin University

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I've worked on the front line in ambulance services since 2013. I completed my apprenticeship with the Scottish Ambulance Service before joining the London Ambulance Service as a Band 6 paramedic in 2017. In London, I've undertaken secondments with the Motorcycle Response Unit and in the Clinical Hub call room, and taken on temporary management duties.

I have an MSc in Prehospital Medicine. My dissertation was a small study of paramedic wellbeing, which has since become the focus of my research. I'm particularly interested in fortitude and how people who provide care outside hospital can develop the strength and courage to face the demands of their work.

I joined the paramedic science team at Anglia Ruskin University in January 2026, where I'm developing my research alongside my work as a paramedic.

–present Lecturer in Paramedic Science, Anglia Ruskin University



2025 Queen Mary University London, MSc Prehospital Medicine

2017 Glasgow Caledonia University, DipHE Paramedic Practice 2012 Aberdeen University, BSc Biomedical Sciences: Anatomy

Royal College of Paramedics

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