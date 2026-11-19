MENAFN - The Conversation) As the weather turns colder and with energy bills predicted to rise, it's the time of year when we look for ways to heat our homes more cost-effectively.

Gas and electricity bills for a typical UK home are predicted to rise by 26% from January. Some financial support is promised by the government, including the household energy payment of £100 to many households in England and a VAT cut on electricity bills until July. In most cases, though, these measures will not offset the increase in bills, which is projected to be around £443 for a typical household.

The UK has a high proportion of older properties, with 78% having been built before 1980. This means UK homes are often not as energy efficient as they could be, making them expensive to heat. Heat pumps, batteries, solar panels and full retrofit projects may ultimately reduce energy bills, but are expensive. Just 1.1% of homes in England and Wales reach an energy performance certificate score of A, and the vast majority (around 72%) score C or D, so there opportunities for all of us to improve our homes.

Reduce draughts

Draughts (cold air entering the house from outside, or entering a warm room from a colder one) dilute the warm air in the room with colder air, meaning our heating has to work harder to replace it. What's more, draughts can make us feel cold even in a warm room, because air movement across our skin has a cooling effect.

The most common sources of draughts are windows, doors and letterboxes. Walking around your home on a cold or windy day will highlight any draughts. In many cases, draught-proofing can be a relatively cheap DIY job. Guidance from charity the Centre for Sustainable Energy explains how to go about it. A DIY draught excluder for the bottom of the door can be quite easy to make, and cut out some of the cold. A curtain behind the door is also effective, but make sure it's wide enough to cover gaps around and below the door.

Energy advice charity the Energy Saving Trust suggests that professional window and door draught-proofing could save around £55 per year, and a chimney draught excluder could save another £45 per year.

Insulate

If the heat in our homes escapes, our heating has to replace it, which uses energy and costs money. Insulation stops this happening. Our homes should be insulated on all sides. This means the floor, walls, and roof.

In homes with a loft, this is often the easiest place to insulate. Loft insulation helps reduce heat loss through the roof. Insulating a loft now will reduce bills for years to come. This can be a DIY job, or can be done by a professional. Organisations such as the National Insulation Association can help find an installer.

If your loft is already insulated, you can add more insulation. The current minimum recommendation for new properties is 270mm, and increasing yours from 120mm to this level could save around £17-£20 per year. If you currently have less insulation, the saving will be much greater.

If you have a hot water cylinder, it's also worth checking its insulation and adding or improving it. Insulating an uninsulated cylinder could save £200.

In properties with single glazing, heat loss from windows will be large. While installing double glazing is a big job, long term benefits are large.

Heat to suit your home

It is sometimes suggested that leaving your heating on at a low level can lead to lower total energy use than turning it on and off. Whether or not this is true depends on your house, your heating, and you.

A detached house with thick stone walls will take a long time to become warm, but will stay warm for longer (this is also true in summer, and is the reason churches and old buildings remain cool in summer). A newer house with brick and plasterboard walls will heat up more quickly, but also loses heat more quickly.

It's often better to maintain temperature in the thick walled older house, so here it might be better to adopt the “low and slow” method, particularly if you have a heat pump or a modern boiler. If you have a newer house, turning the heating on and off is likely to be the cheaper option in the long run. Using a smart meter, it's possible to test both options for a week or so, then adopt the best option.

Not just heating

Heating is a major contributor to energy use, but it's not the only one. Cooking, lighting, hot water and appliances all play a part. If you have any old-fashioned light bulbs, swapping them for LEDs immediately can save around £45-£55 a year. Using lids on pans, only boiling the water you need, turning off your oven and letting food finish cooking in the leftover heat, and avoiding the tumble dryer wherever possible are all good ways to save energy and money.

There are many other practical options, such as reflecting film behind your radiators, to reduce your energy bills without too much hard work. Just switching devices off standby could save £45 annually. Then of course there's also looking at changing your energy supplier or making the most of cheaper electricity overnight. We haven't included every option here, but energy advice services such as the Energy Saving Trust and charity the Fuelbank foundation can all help.

Bigger projects

If you're considering a bigger project and want to really understand how your house loses heat and prepare yourself for the winter, there are charities and organisations across the UK who offer surveys, or may have infrared cameras available to borrow.

A survey will tell you where your house is losing heat so you can target your efforts in the right place. Some are available for free, and even if you're not planning major work can provide useful information on cold spots and missing insulation. You could start with charity the National Energy Action.