Research Fellow in Sustainabilty Assessment, University of Sheffield

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Originally a mechanical engineer, Stuart obtained his PhD on the hydrodynamics of tidal stream turbines, then began working on sustainability assessment to understand the balance of material and manufacturing resource use against the long-term benefits of renewable energy.

This focus on Life Cycle Assessment developed through various post-doctoral roles in Sheffield, Derby and Exeter. In 2019 he joined the Energy Saving Trust to lead the Corporate Greenhouse gas emissions team, worked with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), and developed off-grid cold rooms to preserve fresh produce at markets in sub-Saharan Africa.

He is interested in advancing the field of Life Cycle Assessment to include the dynamics of time and location, and fully understanding the impact and potential benefits of bio-based materials. He likes to build things like electric cars and straw bale sheds, and is a trustee of Hope Valley Climate Action.

–present Research Fellow in Sustainabilty Assessment, University of Sheffield

Experience