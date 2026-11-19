MENAFN - The Conversation) Debates about the provision of free school meals often focus on eligibility, nutrition and health, programme costs and reducing child poverty. These are important questions. But there is another critical question that receives much less attention: How do families themselves understand and respond to school food?

This question is at the heart of addressing the gap between eligibility and uptake that plagues school meal programmes around the world.

India offers a useful place to look for answers. Its midday meal scheme, now known as PM Poshan, marked its 30th year in 2025. It is the world's largest – and one of the longest-running – school feeding programmes. It provides a free cooked meal on school days to 112 million children attending pre-primary and Classes I–VIII (aged from around six to 14) in more than a million government and government-aided schools on all school days across India.

Our new research offers important insights into how families perceive and experience school meals. We carried out interviews with members of 86 households in Uttar Pradesh and Goa, basing our analysis particularly on in-depth conversations with 134 adults and 112 children.

While the scheme aims to improve children's nutrition and educational participation, our findings show that its significance extends beyond these outcomes. Children talked about the food's taste and whether it filled them up. Parents, on the other hand, largely mentioned the meals' nutrition only when prompted. Instead, they weighed the scheme against their aspirations, their sense of dignity and the pressures of precarious lives.

For low-income families, accepting a free school meal is rarely a simple yes or no. It is weighed against everything else the household needs: food at home, the cost of getting to school, children's contributions to household work and family livelihoods, and their hopes for the future. How families make that calculation can decide whether a school meal programme reaches the children it is meant for.

Food carries social meaning

School meals were also shaped by what food signalled to others. Some children felt uncomfortable queuing for meals, adding their names to the monthly register, or asking for a second helping when portions were small. Each of these made a child's need visible to classmates and teachers. For some, how others perceived their need for a meal mattered as much as the need for food itself.

Parents, too, attached meaning to how their children ate. Some fathers felt that relying on school food conflicted with their responsibility to provide, while mothers kept packing lunch boxes from home as an expression of maternal care.

Caste and class shaped eating as well. Reflecting purity norms, some families sent their own plates for their children. Some better-off parents kept their children away from the meal entirely, distancing themselves from those they saw as in need of help.

Because free school meals are only provided in government and government-aided schools, the choice of school is also a choice about food. Some families who could have benefited from the programme moved their children to low-cost private schools, giving up the free meal altogether. They associated these schools with English-medium teaching, greater accountability, more attentive teachers and better prospects.

This did not mean food was unimportant to them. Some households cut back on food at home to pay private school fees. For these families, going with less now was the price of hope for later. Choices that look puzzling from the perspective of a programme made sense from the perspective of a family investing in its children's futures.

The scheme is designed around the individual child, but food insecurity is lived by whole households. For the poorest families, a single meal could not outweigh the hidden costs of free schooling, such as daily transport, or the income an older child could earn. Some children were kept at home or withdrawn from school altogether. Girls bore the heaviest share, more often leaving school early to care for younger siblings and run the home.

None of this diminishes the scheme's importance. For families facing sudden hardship, school meals became a lifeline, sometimes the only place children still ate vegetables. A programme that was less of a priority for one family could be an essential safety net for another.

Lessons beyond India

The step between programme eligibility and take-up is where household trade-offs and social meanings do their work. A child who feels awkward about being seen to claim support, or a parent who feels judged for accepting it, may not show up in eligibility figures, but both shape whether a programme works. Programmes routinely count who is eligible and who eats. They rarely ask families why they do or do not take part.

India's universal design offers an important, practical lesson. When every child eats the same meal, the meal itself reveals little about a family's circumstances. As England and other countries debate means-testing and the design of school food, stigma and family meanings belong at the centre of those decisions.

Putting food on the plate is essential. But understanding what that meal means within family life may be just as important to making school meal programmes work as intended.