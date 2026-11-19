Postdoctoral Research Associate in Social Science, Lancaster University

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I am a sociologist working on gender, family, health and social change in contemporary India. My research examines how ritual, food and everyday care practices become sites where power, inequality and aspiration are negotiated, and how social norms around the body and food are reinterpreted amid social mobility and socio-economic transformation.

I completed my PhD in Sociology at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. My doctoral ethnography examined the changing meanings of menstruation and menarche rituals in rural and urban Odisha.

I held a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and am currently a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Lancaster University, UK, where my longitudinal qualitative research examines how families in Goa and Uttar Pradesh negotiate food, health and care under conditions of constraint. My recent article in the Journal of Social Policy, shows how family aspirations shape perceptions of India's Mid-day Meal Scheme and household decisions around food and schooling.

My wider interests include kinship and family, ritual and everyday practice, food and health, social protection and qualitative research methods.

–present Research Associate in Social Science, Lancaster University



2026 Food, education and aspirations: perceptions and experiences of India's Mid-day Meal Scheme, Journal of Social Policy

2026 Diverse coping strategies for food insecurity: A qualitative study of economically precarious households in India in the context of COVID-19, PLOS One 2021 “If I cannot give birth to a child, why would anyone accept me?”: Menstrual anxieties, late marriage, and reproductive aging, Asian Journal of Women's Studies

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