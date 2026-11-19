MENAFN - The Conversation) In 2026, over 830 million people worldwide are estimated to live with diabetes – more than ever before.

Most live in low- and middle-income countries, and over 90% live with Type 2 diabetes, a condition where the body cannot use insulin properly. The second most common form of diabetes is Type 1, caused by the immune system attacking insulin-producing cells.

A 2023 analysis used existing data to model the future burden of diabetes. It estimates that by 2050, more than 1.3 billion people will have diabetes. In North Africa and the Middle East, nearly 17% of people may be affected. In Latin America and the Caribbean, that number could be 11%. Diabetes increases risks of dying early as well as developing a range of complications, including eye, kidney and heart disease. It also affects mental health and well-being.

Despite these climbing numbers, there are plenty of reasons to be hopeful about the future of diabetes. I like to regularly remind myself of them, as a healthcare researcher who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for over 30 years.

New treatments are on the horizon, and high-profile people with diabetes are speaking about the condition, raising awareness of the need for better treatments and access to care. In September, Alexander Zerev won the U.S. Open tennis championship; in October, Garret Mitchell won the baseball World Series; and in November, James Talarico was elected to the U.S. Senate. Talarico has used his experience to advocate for lower insulin costs, as has New Hampshire representative-elect Stefany Shaneen, whose daughter lives with Type 1.

The search for a cure for Type 1 diabetes

There is no one single cause of either type of diabetes. Genetics, age, race, ethnicity, weight, smoking, diet and physical activity can all contribute to the development of Type 2. Type 1 is thought to be caused by genetics and the environment. Without being able to pinpoint one specific cause, cures have largely proved elusive.

When I was diagnosed in the early 1990s, I was told that a cure for Type 1 would be on its way in the next few years. Some 30 years later, a cure that works for most people has yet to arrive.

But promising results are coming out for treatments in which insulin-producing cells are either grown in a lab or taken from people who have died and then transplanted into people with Type 1.

In clinical trials, the majority of people receiving transplanted insulin-producing cells either no longer needed insulin or could take significantly lower doses. Reducing the amount of insulin they needed reduced their chance of developing severely low blood sugar levels, which can be fatal.

The challenge, though, is the risk the body will recognize the new cells as foreign and launch an immune response against them. For people with Type 1, the risk is even greater because their body has already attacked its own insulin-producing cells, meaning their immune systems already see insulin-producing cells as foreign. Medications can help, but for most people, the risks of a lifetime on immunosuppressants outweigh the benefits of living without Type 1 diabetes.

Other new and exciting developments are afoot, though. These include changing the cells before they are implanted so the immune system won't attack them in the first place, as well as using targeted medications that would stop the immune system from attacking insulin-producing cells without making someone immunocompromised – in other words, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Catching it early

Treatments that delay progression of type 1 diabetes – rather than just treating its symptoms – are already available.

In the past few years, research has shown that the drug teplizumab can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes by slowing down the destruction of insulin-producing cells in people whose immune systems have started to attack them. This can delay the need to start insulin for up to three years. Those three years allow people and their families time to plan. And they give children time to mature and live life without insulin injections, blood sugar checks and all the disruption that diabetes can bring.

Screening options

Type 1 diabetes has no known single cause, but you're more likely to get it if a close family member has it. In the U.S., people who don't yet have symptoms can be screened for early Type 1 if a family member lives with the disease.

A blood test can identify the body's attack on insulin-producing cells far before any symptoms show up, and before blood sugars start rising. If you're at risk of Type 1 because a family member lives with it, you can either take a sample of your blood at home and send it to a lab, or have the sample drawn at a doctor's office. It is then sent away for special testing to see if the blood contains markers that show the immune system is targeting insulin-producing cells. This allows people to get early treatment with drugs that can slow the progression of Type 1 diabetes.

My kids received a blood test at their doctor's office through a program called TrialNet, a long-running research partnership that operates across North America, Europe and Australia. We received the results within weeks and found that neither of them had early signs of Type 1 diabetes at the time. We will retest every few years – though they don't have signs now, their immune systems could start targeting their insulin-producing cells in the future.

Because 90% people diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes don't have a family member who lives with it, European experts are calling to roll out screening for everyone, not just those at heightened risk.

More effective treatment programs for Type 2 diabetes

Science also offers reasons to be hopeful when it comes to Type 2 diabetes. A clinical trial published in October 2026, involving nearly 100 people with early-onset Type 2, found that over half of participants saw their diabetes go into remission six months after starting a low-calorie diet and supervised exercise program.

Similarly, a 2025 study showed that an AI-driven mobile application providing personalized lifestyle advice for diet, physical activity and sleep led to sustained remission in over half of participants for up to three years.

New studies are also showing that GLP-1 medications not only lower blood sugar, but they also reduce deaths, hospitalizations and amputations in high-risk populations with Type 2 diabetes. Other recent studies have shown that GLP-1s can prevent the onset of Type 2 in people with elevated blood sugar levels.

Unequal access to treatment

However, these causes for hope only lead to meaningful change when healthcare is available.

Because of lack of access to testing, researchers estimate that more than 250 million people worldwide are unaware that they live with Type 2 diabetes. This means that they can't make efforts to reverse or treat it.

Only about 1 in 2 people across the globe with Type 2 diabetes have access to the insulin they need. GLP-1 access is concentrated in high-income countries, and costs can be prohibitive.

Similarly, screening and early treatment for Type 1 diabetes are rarely available across low- and middle-income countries. There is no doubt that if and when a cure comes, many will not be able to access it.

My team's research found that the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more difficult for people to access diabetes care.

A nonprofit group I work with called T1International regularly surveys people living with diabetes about their ability to access their essential supplies. In its latest survey, more than a third of the over 1,000 participants had rationed their diabetes supplies in the past year because of cost.

But here again, research offers hope.

Scientists are looking for ways to make insulin easier to manufacture and distribute. Growing attention on improving access to insulin and diabetes care could provide a powerful catalyst for change.

In 1923, Frederick Banting, the Canadian scientist who co-discovered insulin, famously sold its patent for one Canadian dollar, saying“Insulin is not for me, it is for the world.”

Much still needs to be done to achieve that vision – not only for insulin, but for the new scientific discoveries in the pipeline.