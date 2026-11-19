Associate Professor of Health Promotion and Policy, UMass Amherst

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My research focus is on combining and evaluating research to inform health policy, including in the areas of tobacco control, electronic cigarettes, diet, physical activity, and management of long-term conditions. I am co-lead of the NIH-FDA Center for the Assessment of Tobacco Products Policy Analysis and Dissemination Core. I also have a particular interest in diabetes, having lived with type 1 diabetes since childhood. I work closely with Cochrane and lead a number of research programs focusing on smoking cessation and electronic cigarettes. I work hard to engage the public in my research and have been involved in podcasts, blogging, tv and radio interviews, and songwriting to communicate research results outside of academia.

2017–present Senior researcher in health behaviours, University of Oxford

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