MENAFN - The Conversation) Next month, Australia will relive the trauma of the Bondi massacre, with the anniversary of the December 14 shootings and the release days later of the report from the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion.

The report will provide a snapshot (albeit partial) of Australia's social health. It will be a time of reckoning for the nation, a time to consider the question: has our social cohesion become a boiling frog?

Commissioner Virginia Bell, a former High Court judge, will home in on security issues, as well as documenting the appalling antisemitism that erupted in this country, not just the attacks and other incidents themselves, but also the testimony given by so many witnesses. She will also likely highlight how institutions, notably the universities, fell short in dealing with the antisemitism crisis.

The commission received 20,203 submissions, heard 348 witnesses, and attracted 151,800 livestream views.

Bell didn't take evidence from the prime minister or any other ministers. She didn't ask them to appear and they didn't offer. Given the policy and practical matters examined, it is strange that Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke wasn't called. ASIO and Australian Federal Police officials appeared, and both are under Burke's umbrella. One might have expected Bell would have wanted to hear from the relevant minister about his interactions with them.

Ahead of the commission's recommendations, Jewish leaders have made new pitches for extra measures to fight antisemitism.

The special envoy to combat antisemitism, Jillian Segal, has updated her earlier report's recommendations, including urging the transfer of the responsibilities of the ABC and SBS ombudsmen to an external ombudsman. The government has quickly ruled this out.

The antisemitism issue is moving into the debate over the government's digital duty of care legislation, now before parliament. A coalition of Jewish peak organisations is arguing the legislation's definition of“seriously harmful material” should be expanded to that involving antisemitism (among other things) and that there should be a pathway for individuals or groups to seek redress without facing enormous court costs.

Peter Wertheim, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told a Senate committee last week that missing from the definition“is content that attacks groups on the basis of an inherent attribute or characteristic: such as, sexual orientation, gender identity, race and disability”.

“The consequence is that the duty, as currently drafted, does not protect against the vast majority of racist, misogynist or antisemitic hate speech online, which is among the most virulent drivers of contemporary hatred,” he said.

Wertheim ran into pushback from Opposition communications spokeswoman Sarah Henderson, on the grounds that the legislation's power would be open to potential abuse by a government.

Wertheim countered:“I would rather see that power in the hands of a democratically elected and accountable government than in the hands of unaccountable tech companies, as it is at the moment, if I had to make a choice”.

The issues around social cohesion generally are by their nature more amorphous than those relating to security and even antisemitism specifically.

While Bell's focus has been antisemitism, one would hope, as an observer of the commission neatly puts it, that her report“will open doors through which others can pass” to identify and grapple with the deepening problems facing social cohesion and, by extension, the mounting challenges of managing multiculturalism.

The Scanlon Index tracks core indicators to measure cohesion. In its Mapping Social Cohesion 2026 report, based on a survey of 10,000 people and released this month, the index remained stable, at a score of 78. But below the surface, the picture was different.

Three-quarters of participants agreed“multiculturalism has been good for Australia”. This is a strong number – but in 2023 it was 89%. The proportion saying migrants improve Australian society has gone from 85% in 2023 to 70%. And those thinking“too many migrants are not adopting Australian values” has jumped from 52% to 66%.

“People are increasingly likely to express negative attitudes towards Muslim and Jewish people, as well as immigrants from Asia and Africa,” the report says. Negativity towards Muslims and Jews has increased noticeably in the wake of the Middle East conflicts.

“Australia's multicultural fabric is strained, though recognition of immigrants and their capacity to contribute to Australian society remain high.”

To change the metaphor, while the temperature in the multicultural pot is still at tolerable levels, it is definitely rising and it could endanger the frog.

The strains are mixed with, and worsened by, other issues and attitudes.“Many people continue to face financial stress and hardship in ways that are likely harmful to social cohesion,” the Scanlon report notes.

And, crucially, there is the issue of trust.“Distrust in government and other institutions is growing and is increasingly polarised along political lines.”

The Scanlon figures are stark. The proportion of adults who think the government can be trusted to“do the right thing for the Australian people” has declined from 54% in 2020 to 31% in 2026, while the proportion who say they almost never trust the government increased from 6% to 22%.

The surge in support for One Nation, which took off after Bondi and surfed the issue of high immigration, is obviously relevant in any debate about social cohesion. The growth in that party's support can be seen as both a product of and a contributor to a decline in cohesion. There's plenty of irony here: One Nation laments a loss of cohesion but plays a role in that loss.

The Scanlon report argues we can best strengthen social cohesion by focusing on“personal and social wellbeing, respect, empathy and out common humanity, rather than manufacturing sameness”.

In building or repairing cohesion, the local is important. Allegra Spender, crossbench member for Wentworth, which takes in Bondi, told the The Conversation politics podcast this week she has brought together principals and students from all of the schools in the electorate – those of faith and no faith. The reason:“So that kids can get to know each other firstly as people before we start to make assumptions about other people based on whatever labels others give to them”.

Spender wants to see recommendations from the royal commission“about fighting antisemitism in institutions, but also about building the understanding and connections between different parts of our community”.

In other words, as Spender asks, how do we develop a new sort of“inclusive patriotism” based on the values that unite us?