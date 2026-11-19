MENAFN - The Conversation) Just when Cricket Australia and men's Test captain Pat Cummins were desperately hoping people would move on from the re-emerged Sandpapergate scandal, fresh fuel has been poured on the fire.

Cameron Bancroft – one of the three batters suspended for the 2018 ball-tampering incident, alongside Steve Smith and David Warner – wrote a newspaper column alleging the whole team“knew about it”.

It adds weight to claims made by Usman Khawaja and Warner, who said it was a team-wide decision to tamper with the ball against South Africa in Cape Town eight years ago.

Yet, many of their former teammates and coaches from the 2018 team remain adamant they knew nothing about the sandpaper. Cummins has reasserted his innocence.

Eight years on from the incident, it seems we may never know the full truth of what happened. What is clear is that Australian cricket fans are confused, angry and deeply divided. If social media commentary is any indication, opinions are fiercely held, with very little middle ground.

The continuing interest in this story reflects something much deeper than a cricket scandal. It raises fundamental questions about honesty, integrity and moral responsibility, and the expectations Australians place upon their sporting cricket heroes.

As the saga continues, Cricket Australia is stuck putting out spotfires made by current and former players, quelling rising discontent among fans and trying to put the focus on the upcoming summer of cricket.

Read more: Nothing to see here? Cricket Australia's next integrity test is its own investigation

Lessons from the 'underarm incident'

The challenge for Cricket Australia is how to move forward. Perhaps history offers some guidance through another infamous controversy: the underarm bowling incident of 1981.

That year, Australian captain Greg Chappell instructed his brother Trevor to bowl the final delivery underarm against New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, preventing a match-tying six. Although technically legal, the decision was widely condemned.

Like sandpapergate, the controversy extended beyond sport, with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser and his New Zealand counterpart, Robert Muldoon, publicly criticising the incident. Commentator Richie Benaud described it as“one of the worst things I have ever seen done on a cricket field”.

It also generated considerable public anger and damaged Australia's sporting reputation, raising questions about sportsmanship, national identity and the moral standards Australians expected of their cricketers.

In the ensuing years, Australian cricket underwent a generational transition. Players moved on (many before their time), leadership changed and a new team emerged. Although not solely a consequence of the underarm controversy, this transition helped create distance from one of Australian cricket's most embarrassing moments.

'Arrogance and ugliness'

Since Cummins assumed the captaincy in 2021, Australian cricket has made considerable progress in addressing its“win-at-all-costs” mentality, which sat uncomfortably with many.

Cummins admitted as much during his lengthy press conference last week. He said:

The team's culture appears to have greatly improved after the Cape Town incident. But it's clear something more needs to change – and this might begin with another generational transition of the team.

Several players involved in the Cape Town Test – including members of Australia's celebrated bowling attack of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – are approaching the end of their careers.

Questions about leadership and succession will inevitably arise, potentially including the future of Cummins' captaincy.

A generational change may provide Cricket Australia with an opportunity to finally move beyond the scandal with a fresh slate, as it did with the underarm controversy.

Cricket Australia is also under pressure to reexamine the 2018 incident. It has so far refused to do so, only moving to announce a new forum for players and staff to discuss the incident.

Described as a“safe space” for players and former staff, however, this voluntary forum will fall far short of an investigation. There will also be no penalties or sanctions.

Why cricket is so valued in Australia

Australian cricketers are custodians of a tradition stretching back more than 220 years to the earliest days of European settlement. Cricket became the national sport, played in schools, watched on television and followed passionately. Several Australian cricket captains have been named Australian of the Year.

Cricket has always been a sport associated with morality, fair play and doing the right thing. Australians might reluctantly accept dishonesty from politicians, business leaders and other public figures, but cheating by our Test cricketers is much harder to forgive.

We expect better from them. We hold them to high account. They are role models.

That is why this story remains so important. Australians have an emotional investment in cricket and many feel betrayed by those involved in the scandal.

It is also why Sandpapergate refuses to disappear, despite Cricket Australia's and many players' apparent desire for it to do so.

Winning people over

What Cricket Australia would dearly love is an Australian team that conquers England in the Ashes, wins major international contests and gradually introduces a new generation of players. Over time, the hope of many would be that no player or staff member associated with that infamous Cape Town Test remains involved.

Yet the deeper issue is not simply who stays or goes. It is whether Australian cricket can restore the moral authority that once made its players such powerful representatives of our national identity.

Sandpapergate will almost certainly remain the greatest controversy in Australian cricket history; the image of sandpaper being concealed in a player's trousers is etched into our collective memory.

The challenge now is how Cricket Australia will learn from it and move on.