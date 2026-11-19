Senior Lecturer of Pedagogy and Sports Studies, University of Sydney

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Steve was appointed to the Faculty of Education and Social Work in 2002 and has a long standing interest and passion in physical education and school sport, teacher education, history and sociology of sport and pedagogy for learning. He served as program director of the Human Movement and Health Education Program 2006-2008 and has taught in all undergraduate teaching programs in the Faculty including primary undergraduate, primary and secondary M-teach, double degree, general education and study abroad.

The author of more than 50 academic publications, he has published on wide and varied aspects of physical education and sports studies including archaeology, history, sociology, pedagogy, comparative and international. His latest publication is the co-authored edited book Youth Sport in Australia.

–present Senior lecturer of pedagogy and sports studies, University of Sydney

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