MENAFN - The Conversation) Think about the last time you visited a website, created an online account or purchased something online. Chances are, at some point, you were asked to prove you were human.

Perhaps you had to tick a box saying“I'm not a robot”, identify traffic lights or vehicles in a series of pictures, or complete a simple puzzle.

These security checks, known as CAPTCHAs, have become a familiar part of our online experience. Most of us complete them without giving them much thought.

Unfortunately, this test designed to protect us online can also be used to trick us into downloading malicious software (malware).

What is CAPTCHA?

Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart (CAPTCHA) is a security check that helps websites distinguish real people from automated computer programs, commonly known as bots.

Bots now generate more web traffic than humans. According to the latest Thales Bad Bot Report, bots accounted for more than 53% of web traffic in 2025, up from 51% in 2024.

While many bots perform useful tasks, such as helping search engines discover websites, others are used to create fake accounts, send spam and attempt to break into online services.

This is one reason websites use CAPTCHA checks to distinguish human visitors from automated programs and reduce malicious activity. Some ask us to identify objects, tick a checkbox or solve a puzzle.

More advanced systems may also examine how someone interacts with a website to determine whether additional verification is needed.

Beware the fake CAPTCHA

Naturally, cyber criminals have found ways to imitate these familiar security checks and turn them into tools for deception.

One dangerous example is a scam known as ClickFix. It tricks people into running harmful instructions on their own computers.

Instead of directly breaking through a computer's security protections, attackers persuade you to perform the dangerous action – making it appear to be part of a legitimate security procedure.

How ClickFix works

Imagine you're shopping online or creating a new account. You visit what appears to be an ordinary website, perhaps through a search result.

The website may look genuine. In fact, it's likely a legitimate site the cyber criminals have secretly compromised.

As you browse, a familiar verification screen appears, asking you to confirm you are human. You click the checkbox, expecting to continue browsing.

But something unusual happens.

Instead of completing the verification, the page displays additional instructions.

First, it secretly puts a computer command in your clipboard, the temporary storage area for copied text before you paste it.

Then, it asks you to press a keyboard shortcut, such as Windows+R, that opens a dialog box on your computer, and to paste the command in there. This can happen on any computer – on Windows it will be a tool called Run command, while on Apple it will be Terminal. These are legitimate tools for advanced users, but here they're weaponised to install malware.

In Australia, the national cyber security agency found a ClickFix campaign that's spreading malware called Vidar Stealer. It can steal passwords, browsing information and other sensitive data.

The threat is global. Criminals may use information stolen via malware to access personal accounts, steal money or launch further cyber attacks.

How do I stay safe?

A genuine CAPTCHA will never ask you to copy-paste text or run computer commands.

ClickFix is effective because it exploits a familiar habit. We've become accustomed to following verification instructions online.

Importantly, simply clicking the fake CAPTCHA doesn't necessarily infect your computer. The critical step occurs when you follow the additional instructions and execute the malicious command.

To avoid falling prey to such scams, keep these tips in mind.

Don't follow instructions you don't understand. Never run a computer command simply because a website asks you to prove you're human. If a CAPTCHA behaves differently from what you'd normally expect, stop and question it.

Don't download unknown programs. Be cautious if a website unexpectedly asks you to fix a technical problem, install software or change your computer's security settings. Only download software from trusted sources, such as official vendor websites or approved app stores.

Keep everything up to date. Regular updates to your computer, browser and security software help protect against known security weaknesses, although they can't guarantee protection against every new attack.

Stay on top of your passwords. Use strong, unique passwords or passphrases and enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible.

Browse carefully. When accessing banking or other sensitive services, use a trusted bookmark or type the website address directly rather than following unexpected links. However, remember that even legitimate websites can sometimes be compromised.

I think I made a mistake, now what?

If you accidentally click a suspicious CAPTCHA, stop immediately. Don't copy and paste anything. If you've already executed an unfamiliar command, disconnect your device from the internet and seek technical assistance. For a work computer, contact the IT team.

You should also use another trusted device to change potentially exposed passwords and check all important accounts for suspicious activity.

The next time a website asks you to prove you're human, remember the check happens in your browser. If it asks you to reach into your computer, it isn't checking you. It's using you.