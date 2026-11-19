Associate Professor of Cyber Security, University of Canberra

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Dr Abu Barkat ullah is currently working as an Associated Professor in Cyber security at the University of Canberra. His research expertise encompasses cyber security and safety, data and decision analytics, AI and covers a wide range of applications. He is committed to community engagement and services, and organised several events promoting cyber security. He believes in“Cyber safety for all” and recently he has developed the teaching unit for cyber safety. He has been working as editor for books, reviewers for conferences and journals. He actively participates and leads local and international conferences. Before joining UC Dr Abu Barkat ullah was the founder head of the Centre for Cyber Security at the Canberra Institute of Technology. Over the last decade, he has been working in collaboration with a range of Australian government agencies and private organisations to deliver IT and Cyber security skills.

Dr Barkat ullah is a member of a number of professional bodies, ACS, AISA, IEEE.

–present Associate Professor of Cyber security, University of Canberra

2009 University of New South Wales, Ph.D. in Computer Science

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