MENAFN - The Conversation) As solar and batteries make it possible for homes to make and store their own power, more Australians are wondering whether they need the power grid at all.

Cost pressures and extreme weather are driving interest. Power prices rose five years in a row before easing this July. One in five Australian households is struggling to pay its energy bills.

Queensland is at the pointy end as the state most exposed to extreme weather. Just last week, a supercell storm left 82,000 residents without power. Last year, ex-tropical Cyclone Alfred left around 250,000 Queenslanders in the dark, some for up to ten days.

Fully 25% of householders in Queensland plan to go off-grid at some point, according to the state's 2026 energy survey, up from 22% a year earlier. Many have already gone off-grid, especially in regional areas where grid connections can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

But we don't know much about why Queenslanders make this choice. Once off grid, they become invisible to official data records.

In our new research, we interviewed off-grid Queenlanders to find out why people do it – and if it's worth it.

What do off-grid households look like?

Most off-grid households use solar panels to generate power and a home battery to store it. Some keep a backup generator for long cloudy periods.

We surveyed 40 off-grid households, largely located in south-east Queensland. We interviewed ten householders in depth and spoke to four off-grid installers. We also asked utilities and eight councils what their rules say.

Most respondents lived in rural or rural-residential areas. Their homes largely fell into one of two categories:

. Conventional houses (22 households). To go off-grid, the average house had 6.6 kilowatts of solar panels and a 40 kilowatt-hour battery, mostly put in by professional installers.

. Tiny houses on wheels (ten households). These houses had much smaller off-grid systems, averaging about 3.5 kilowatts of solar and two 4 kWh batteries. Some owners installed these themselves and used a licensed electrician to check.

Why do people do it?

The most common motivation was financial, listed by about 55% of survey respondents. But financial reasons meant different things for people in conventional homes and those in tiny homes.

In conventional houses, going off-grid was mostly about avoiding the big cost of grid connection, which can be $30,000 to $60,000.

As one homeowner told us, off-grid meant:

By contrast, going off grid in a tiny house on wheels was seen as part of choosing to live simply. One resident used second-hand solar panels at about $70 per panel. They told us:

Other motivations included care for the environment (25%), no grid access (20%), independence and control (12.5%) and finally doubts about grid reliability (10%).

The most common complaint (33% of people) was running short of power during long cloudy or rainy periods. But 20% saw no downsides at all.

Many interviewees described feeling more independent and in control of their own energy supply.

Was it worth it?

Off-grid living makes most sense where the power grid is costly to reach or seen as unreliable. Here, a well designed off-grid system can cost the same as, or less than, a grid connection. It comes with the benefit of producing power for free and keeping the lights (and fridge) on in a blackout.

As one participant said:

One downside was the cost of replacement. Household batteries may need to be replaced every ten to 15 years. As another respondent said:

Only 20% of our respondents went off-grid out of necessity. Almost all the tiny-house residents we spoke with chose this way of living to suit their environmental values.

Streamlining rules makes sense

Off-grid living isn't for everyone. For suburban households, research shows it's usually cheaper to add solar but keep the grid connection. Adding a battery as well can bring most of the benefits of going off-grid, such as lower bills and blackout backup, while keeping the grid as insurance.

Going off-grid makes most sense on rural blocks where connection costs are very high, as well as in disaster-prone areas where long blackouts are possible.

The biggest barrier is whether the rules will allow it. It's often unclear whether a home can disconnect from electricity, let alone water and sewerage. The answer changes from council to council – and energy companies have their own rules on top.

This situation means many householders are uncertain about what they're legally allowed to do – especially the residents of tiny houses.

Several told us they were flying under the radar and keeping their home out of sight from the road because they weren't sure their homes were permitted to be there.

To make it viable for more residents, three changes would help:

Make rules consistent state-wide, with clear pathways for both fixed houses and tiny houses on wheels. Ensure householders can access independent advice so that solar and battery systems are sized properly. Collect better data on off-grid households so authorities can plan for their needs.

For a growing number of people in Queensland and around Australia, going off-grid is a real choice. Governments should plan for it in their energy and housing policies.