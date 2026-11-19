Lecturer in Architecture, Griffith University

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Peyman Akhgar (B, Sc, PhD, FHEA) is a Lecturer in Architecture at the School of Engineering and Built Environment, Griffith University, and an active member of the Griffith Institute for Human and Environmental Resilience (GIHER). He also serves as Treasurer and committee member of the Society of Architectural Historians, Australia and New Zealand (SAHANZ).

Dr Akhgar is a leading scholar in Global South architecture and modernism, with a particular focus on Iran. His book, Mohsen Foroughi: The Architect as Government Agent (Bloomsbury Publishing), represents a landmark study of a non-Euro-American architect and contributes to expanding the global discourse on architectural history. His research has appeared in prominent journals, including the Journal of the Society of Architectural Historians, Journal of Architecture, and Fabrications.

In addition to his historical research, Dr Akhgar is an active researcher in "off‐grid" living and architecture. He has featured on national radio programs, including SBS and ABC News, and is currently exploring the agency of architects in off‐grid design and their role in fostering resilient households. His work bridges architectural practice and research, promoting sustainable approaches to housing and community resilience.

Link to Dr Akhgar's expert profile:

Link to GIHER:

–present Lecturer in Architecture, Griffith University

2021 University of Queensland, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)

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