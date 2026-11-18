MENAFN - The Conversation) People have been dissecting the human body for more than 2,500 years. In recent times, we've been over every nanometre with high-resolution medical imaging.

So you'd think we know all there is to know about human anatomy. Surely, there are no new organs left to discover.

Wrong.“New organs” are discovered from time to time. But these discoveries can be controversial.

One group of researchers can crow about a new organ while others hit back saying we've known about it for centuries. There are organs some researchers claim to exist in all humans but others say aren't universal. Then there are organs that exist, but researchers can't agree on what they actually do.

Here are three such controversies related to the head alone.

1. The brain cleans itself. But which organs do what?

Nerve cells in your brain create waste that needs to be removed if the brain is to remain healthy. That waste is swept away from the brain in the specialised fluid surrounding our central nervous system called cerebrospinal fluid.

But scientists don't agree on exactly how this happens, and the organs involved.

For more than a century anatomists believed small grape-like structures called arachnoid granulations transferred waste from the subarachnoid space, where cerebrospinal fluid is found, to the blood leaving the brain.

But scientists still disagree on whether all of us have these arachnoid granulations.

In the past two decades or so, researchers have proposed much of this waste may instead drain through pathways associated with lymphatic vessels in the membranes surrounding the brain.

This proposed network, often called the glymphatic system, has attracted considerable attention. That's because it may help explain how proteins like amyloid beta accumulate in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.

But not everyone agrees this glymphatic system exists either.

Scientists cannot agree if lymphatic vessels are present, and if the membrane that's central to the glymphatic system – the subarachnoid lymphatic-like membrane – even exists, or has been mistaken for something else.

2. Does this organ really help you pick a mate?

Now inhale. Go on, take a deep sniff. Do you smell a potential partner? Probably not.

Tucked inside the nasal cavity lies the vomeronasal organ, also known as Jacobson's organ. For many animals, this helps detect pheromones and triggers instincts relating to looking for a mate, mating, defending a territory and recognising kin.

But in humans, this organ is one of the more controversial anatomical features. It doesn't have any sensory neurones (nerve cells) or even nerve links to the brain. Instead it's widely regarded as an evolutionary vestige – an organ inherited from our ancestors that has lost its original main function.

So what do these ducts or pits actually do in humans? Well, they don't appear to do anything.

That's not to say that humans are entirely oblivious to olfactory cues. We process complex“odourprints” through our standard olfactory system. This is why you think your brother's room stinks. We think this function stayed present throughout evolution to prevent inbreeding.

Read more: Skipping showers is the latest trend. But is there any science to 'pheromone' maxxing?

3. New salivary glands? Or just old ones?

The third controversy relates to a pair of structures behind the nose, not too far away from the vomeronasal organ.

These 4cm-long structures were“discovered” via imaging in 2021, were named the“tubarial glands”, and proposed as a fourth pair of major salivary glands.

But it's not yet time to rewrite the textbooks. Critics argued these weren't a new pair of salivary glands. Instead they were already identified as examples of small, minor or“accessory salivary glands” scattered throughout the lining of the mouth, tongue and throat.

The difference matters. While the three major salivary glands contribute digestive enzymes to saliva, minor glands only contribute lubricating and moistening mucous.

Damage to these glands through radiation therapy for head and neck cancers can lead to a dry mouth and difficulty swallowing. So, while tubarial glands won't likely be added to anatomy textbooks anytime soon, they will be something to consider when planning treatment for people with head and neck cancers.

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Why the debate?

There are many reasons why it's so difficult to nail down human anatomy.

First, there's the normal anatomical variation that exists between humans. So one group of researchers might claim a structure is new, whereas others may struggle to find it in donors they've studied.

Then there's the process of acquiring and studying enough donors to provide meaningful results.

Obtaining enough fresh human tissues can be expensive and bureaucratic, even after the arduous (but necessary) process of getting ethics committee approvals and donors' consent.

Knowing what you're looking at is not always simple. Preservation with chemical fixatives can change the appearance of the structure you're looking at.

Dissection is a precise art; one slip of a scalpel can make a unique thin-walled lymphatic vessel look just like the surrounding connective tissues.

Body donors tend to be elderly and have multiple pathological changes in the body's tissues, which can affect the robustness of the tissues being analysed.

All these factors lead to research with relatively small sample sizes, potential biases, leading to claims of a new organ that turns out not to be new, or doesn't do the job it's claimed to do.