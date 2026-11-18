Senior Lecturer, Anatomy and Pathology in the College of Medicine and Dentistry, James Cook University

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Dr Amanda J. Meyer is a Senior Lecturer in Anatomy and Pathology at James Cook University, Australia. She is an anatomist and medical scientist specialising in anatomy education, neurobiology, and public engagement with human biology. Her teaching and research focus on evidence‐based, inclusive approaches to anatomy education, with attention to clinical relevance, equity, and student learning in regional and diverse contexts.

Amanda has taught human anatomy for more than a decade across Australian universities, educating thousands of students from first‐year undergraduates to graduate doctors. She is co‐author of A Textbook of Neuroanatomy (3rd edition) and has published extensively on anatomy education, technology‐enhanced learning, and anatomical terminology. She is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and holds leadership roles in national and international anatomy education organisations.

Beyond academia, Amanda is an active and trusted science communicator. She is a regular contributor to The Conversation, where her articles on anatomy and human biology have reached large international audiences, and a frequent guest on ABC Radio, explaining the structure and function of the human body in clear, accessible language. Her public engagement work is driven by a commitment to anatomical accuracy, ethical practice, and improving public understanding of the human body.



2024–present Senior Lecturer, James Cook University

2022–2024 Senior lecturer, The University of Western Australia

2017–2022 Lecturer, The University of Western Australia 2012–2017 Lecturer of Human Anatomy, Murdoch University



2022 Advance One, Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy

2007 The University of Western Australia, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2002 The University of Western Australia, Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours)



Australian and New Zealand Association of Clinical Anatomists American Association of Anatomists

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships