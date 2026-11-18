MENAFN - The Conversation) Westpac's recent decision to share information about natural hazard risks with would-be homebuyers should help them make more informed decisions.

But the move has another, potentially more significant, implication: those risks may influence Westpac's lending decisions.

Under the new policy announced last week, home loan applicants will receive a report assessing a property's exposure to hazards such as flooding, landslides and coastal erosion, using the same data Westpac considers in its lending decisions.

The bank says it doesn't expect to decline applications solely on the basis of this risk, although in“no more than two [percent] of cases” it may affect the amount it is willing to lend or the duration of the loan.

That may seem reassuring, but the estimate reflects Westpac's present approach rather than the longer-term consequences of increasing natural hazard risks. As banks and insurers become more selective, buying and selling homes in higher-risk areas could become increasingly difficult.

Already in New Zealand, an estimated 750,000 people and NZ$235 billion worth of buildings are potentially exposed to flooding from one-in-100-year rainfall events. With 3°C of global warming – a level the world could reach this century under high-emissions scenarios – those figures could rise to 900,000 people and $288 billion.

Hurdles for homebuyers

Homebuyers already face two potential obstacles: obtaining mortgage finance and securing home insurance.

These obstacles are related because banks generally require properties securing mortgages to be adequately insured. But insurers are increasingly assessing natural hazard risks when deciding whether to provide cover, what premiums to charge and what conditions to impose.

There are already signs of this happening. In September 2025, AA Insurance stopped accepting new home insurance policies in parts of Canterbury because of earthquake exposure. Similar restrictions were reported in Westport and Blenheim this year, amid concerns about flood risk.

Although the Canterbury restriction was subsequently lifted, and existing policies were generally unaffected, these decisions illustrate how insurers are becoming increasingly selective about the risks they accept.

A homebuyer might obtain mortgage approval, only to discover that adequate insurance is unavailable or prohibitively expensive. Alternatively, insurance may be obtainable, but the bank may be unwilling to lend enough to complete the purchase, due to its own assessment of the risk. Either problem could prevent a transaction proceeding.

The consequences also extend to existing homeowners. Mortgage agreements generally require borrowers to maintain insurance. Under Westpac's published standard mortgage conditions, failure to maintain the required insurance can constitute an event of default. That could potentially expose a borrower to enforcement action, even where repayments are up to date.

As mortgage finance and insurance become harder to obtain, high-risk properties may become less attractive to prospective purchasers, reducing demand and placing downward pressure on their values.

The Reserve Bank this year warned that declining insurance availability could prompt banks to restrict lending in high-risk areas, potentially depressing property values. Conversely, demand for properties in lower-risk areas could increase, pushing their prices higher.

Importantly, these effects can arise without a natural disaster actually happening. The growing recognition of a property's exposure to flooding, erosion or earthquakes may been enough to affect its insurability, access to finance and market value.

For existing homeowners, the consequences could be significant. They may find their properties increasingly difficult to sell – or worth substantially less – because of circumstances largely beyond their control.

Is NZ's regulatory framework adequate?

Although heavily regulated, banks and insurers are generally free to decide which risks they accept.

There is no general legal obligation on a bank to provide mortgage finance or on an insurer to insure a particular property. Nor would imposing such obligations necessarily be desirable.

Banks and insurers must manage their financial exposures. Forcing them to accept excessive risks could discourage participation in an already relatively small market, ultimately reducing the availability of finance and insurance.

On the positive side, their decisions may help stop further investment in high-risk locations, reducing future exposure to losses.

All of this raises difficult policy questions. If increasing numbers of homeowners find their properties difficult to insure, finance or sell, should the government intervene to assist them? And if so, what form should that assistance take?

There are several possibilities. One is to help homeowners reduce their exposure through measures such as improved drainage, flood protection or seismic strengthening.

Other countries provide useful examples. In Australia, Queensland and New South Wales have offered programmes for flood-affected homeowners. In the US, California has provided targeted grants to help homeowners make their properties more earthquake-resistant.

Another option is to share the financial risks through a form of public insurance not dependent on private insurance, insurance subsidies, or other forms of public assistance. Where properties cannot be protected economically, restrictions on further development or assistance with relocation may be necessary.

These options involve difficult trade-offs. Public assistance imposes costs on taxpayers, while requiring banks or insurers to accept greater risks could ultimately reduce the availability of finance and insurance.

But as natural hazard risks become more fully reflected in lending and insurance decisions, New Zealand will need to confront the consequences for prospective purchasers, existing homeowners and the wider property market.