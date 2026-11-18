Rohan Havelock
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer, Faculty of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
BA, LLB (Hons), LLM (1st class), PG CertExperience
- 2012–present Associate professor, Faculty of Law, University of Auckland
- 2006 University of Cambridge, LLM
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