MENAFN - The Conversation) The UK citizenship test – known as the Life in the UK test – was launched in 2005. Since its inception, the test has been mocked for its“pub quiz” style questions, which many people born and raised in the UK struggle to answer.

For thousands of people, the test is what stands between them and a stable, settled life in the UK, as failing it can mean being denied indefinite leave to remain. And while the questions may seem trivial, they highlight a more serious debate about British identity and society.

As the government sets out changes to the country's settlement and citizenship requirements, a “refresh” of the test has been announced.

The test was first introduced in 2005, during a time of heightened public concern around citizenship, national identity, integration and multiculturalism. However, its current form reflects significant changes made under the Conservative-Liberal Democrats coalition government in 2013.

These included replacing practical information about education, healthcare, policing and neighbourhood safety with historical and“cultural” knowledge. New topics included the Wars of the Roses, Jane Austen novels, the achievements of Sir Francis Drake and major sports events.

The 2013 changes also removed the option to take a language and citizenship course instead of a multiple-choice test, in a bid to toughen up settlement requirements.

While there are no state-funded classes to help candidates prepare for the test, there is an official Life in the UK Handbook. But just reading the handbook is often not enough to pass the test. Those with lower levels of formal education struggle to understand and absorb the handbook's dense 180-page summary of British values, history, society and politics.

Many therefore turn to privately run training centres which, for a fee, help candidates to prepare. I have conducted long-term ethnographic research in several of these centres across London.

Attendees hailed from many countries, although often from former British colonies. Many had lived in the UK for years, and several had even been to school in the country.

Read more: How the UK's immigration system splits families apart – by design

The test's more practical questions – such as“What is the name of the UK currency?” – were well known by applicants. But much of the handbook's contents were unfamiliar to them despite many having lived in the country for a long time.

My research found a notable disconnect between the way the handbook and test represent Britishness and the applicants' everyday experiences in the country.

A Guide for New Residents

The Life in the UK test highlights many of the tensions and contradictions that surround the contemporary boundaries of Britishness. Even the handbook's subtitle – A Guide for New Residents – is discordant. Many of those I met who were taking the test had lived in the UK for decades, and were already well integrated into their local communities.

My respondents may not have been regulars at the local pub, but they all worked, paid taxes, watched popular TV shows, chatted with their neighbours and sent their children to local schools.

Despite being already embedded in everyday British life, many of these people had failed the test, which features questions on roast beef, the Proms, the British monarchy and saints of the middle ages. Applicants had to answer questions such as:

Far from signalling a failure of integration, my research shows that these test failures were a product of the handbook's antiquated, cliched and elitist representation of“Britishness”. The people I spoke to had failed the test because the Britain it presented, which also seemed to equate being British with being white.

Read more: Too often learning 'British history' means learning 'English history' – but overburdened schoolteachers are not to blame

A Long and Illustrious History

Perhaps the clearest way in which the UK citizenship test process actively associates Britishness with whiteness is through its account of British history. The handbook chapter titled A Long and Illustrious History focuses on monarchs and battles, and reads like an outdated history textbook.

Reflecting the idea that British identity has ancient roots, the chapter traces British history from the stone age to Brexit and beyond. But this account of the country's history is more remarkable for what it leaves out than for what it includes.

A group of historians – which includes David Olusoga and Yasmin Khan – have called for a review of the test. They argue that the handbook misrepresents slavery and empire by presenting the abolition of slavery as, in the historians' words, a“British achievement” in which the enslaved“played no part”, while colonial protests, uprisings and independence movements are missing from the record.

Discussions about the Life in the UK test tend to focus on its trivial content, widely seen as irrelevant to everyday life and unfamiliar even to those who have grown up in the country. But this emphasis on triviality detracts from what many see as the test's racist and exclusionary message about what constitutes authentic Britishness. The test itself is therefore anything but trivial.

Attempts to control who can be deemed truly British are nothing new. The version of British history and culture presented in the Life in the UK test is just one part of a long history of British nationality and citizenship policy, much of which reflects a desire to equate authentic Britishness with whiteness.

This persistent version of authentic Britishness is not only discriminatory towards immigrants, but also towards many British people, in particular those for whom migration is part of their identity. The citizenship test was, in theory, introduced to produce social cohesion. In its current form it is an expression of a particular ideology of Britishness – one that fosters division and alienation.