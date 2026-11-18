Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, Brunel University of London

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Anna is an anthropologist who specialises in how immigration policies are experienced in everyday life.

She has conducted long term research in Italy and the UK.

She is the author of Rules, Paper, Status: Migrants and Precarious Bureaucracy in Contemporary Italy published in 2018 by Stanford University Press.

–present Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, Brunel University of London

2014 LSE, PhD

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