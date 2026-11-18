Anna Tuckett
- Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, Brunel University of London
Anna is an anthropologist who specialises in how immigration policies are experienced in everyday life.
She has conducted long term research in Italy and the UK.
She is the author of Rules, Paper, Status: Migrants and Precarious Bureaucracy in Contemporary Italy published in 2018 by Stanford University Press.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, Brunel University of London
- 2014 LSE, PhD
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