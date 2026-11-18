MENAFN - The Conversation) There is nothing like the agonising yet delicious slow burn of wanting someone you cannot have. Yearning is behind many great romance tropes, from the tragedy of“right person, wrong time” to the tension of“will they, won't they”.

The cultural critic bell hooks saw yearning as a universal human condition, which could range from a “passionate collective longing for peace and justice” to an individual longing for a lover.

Yearning is a tradition that has flourished in English literature since 18th-century romanticism, a movement that celebrated the personal and the emotional. For such bittersweet desire to take root, there must be a significant hurdle that makes togetherness seem unattainable. That obstacle can take many forms: unrequited affection, painful shyness, or forces external to the pair.

In literature, these commonly include social stigma, geographical distance and mortality. Whatever the barrier, both it and the longing between the two characters must endure. Suspended between memory and fantasy, caught between a lost past and an imagined future, yearning should consume vast amounts of time and energy. The author must allow the reader to access the inner workings of the pining protagonist, so we can sit with their ache and share it.

If you are ready to luxuriate in the angst, here are nine books to pine over.

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1. Eugene Onegin by Alexander Pushkin (1833)

Two of the book's characters experience yearning and rejection: cosmopolitan Onegin and country girl Tatyana. Moreover, both characters get a turn at being the pursuer and the pursued in their taut encounters.

Pushkin wrote in Russian. English-language translations variously convey the book's historic and contemporary qualities.

But if they smack too much of the 19th-century for you, try Clémentine Beauvais' young adult reimagining, In Paris with You (2018). It transposes the story to 21st-century France. Like the original, it tells the story through the medium of poetry, rather than prose.

2. Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez (1985)

García Márquez won the Nobel prize for literature in 1982. But the yearning in this Colombian novel deserves an endurance award of its own.

Rejected by the beautiful, young Fermina Daza, trainee telegraph operator Florentino Ariza nevertheless continues to love her for 51 years, nine months and four days.

This does not, however, prevent him from having an enjoyable sex life over the decades. In depicting this, the book underscores that yearning and sexual desire are not synonymous. It is just one way in which the book offers an ultimately hopeful take on an initially tortuous experience.

3. Bel Canto by Ann Patchett (2001)

Also set in South America, the action of Bel Canto is condensed into a few months rather than half a century. Events feel further compressed as they occur under a single roof, in an embassy full of guests taken hostage by revolutionaries.

The hostages are initially kept in cramped conditions, under the watchful eyes of the guards. Language barriers abound as captives from an array of nations work through a single translator. For these reasons, the relationships smoulder before consummation.

Some of the yearnings arise within the group of hostages, others between hostages and their captors. However, they are not limited to the sexual or romantic. They include longings for freedom, home and the characters' previously mundane lives.

4. The Gift of Rain by Tan Twan Eng (2007)

Malaysian novelist Tan Twan Eng should earn a triple entry in this list because yearning is a staple of his writing.

The longings in three of his books (The Gift of Rain, The Garden of Evening Mists and The House of Doors ) eschew yearning that is narrowly romantic or erotic for something more ambiguous.

The stories are steeped in the complex social and political contexts of their setting in colonial and wartime Malaya. The yearnings are straight and queer, familial and national, and treacherous for the characters in both political and personal ways.

5. The Painted Veil by Somerset Maugham (1925)

Eng's novel The House of Doors takes inspiration from Somerset Maugham's life and works. These include The Letter (1926) and The Painted Veil (1925). That book gets its own entry here for its plot of yearning that jumps tracks from the selfish to the selfless, the unworthy to the worthwhile.

That may sound moralistic, but the novel mines many grey areas as young socialite Kitty Fane searches for meaning in her life as a doctor's wife in cholera-ridden rural China.

There's also a gorgeous film adaptation from 2006 to enjoy once you've read the book.

6. Under the Udala Trees by Chinelo Okparanta (2015)

Yearning is a characteristic strongly associated with queer literature. This is unsurprising given the legal, religious and cultural prohibitions of, and discrimination against, same-sex relationships.

The publication of homoerotic literature in such contexts required that authors finely balance expression and suppression. Building on hooks' work, literature professor Elleke Boehmer argues that a “rarefied intensity of desire” emerges in repressive contexts.

Under the Udala Trees is set in one such context, the 1960s Nigerian civil war. The protagonist, Ijeoma, pines first for a classmate, then for a customer. Yet arguably her greatest longing is for self-acceptance and her mother's acceptance of her sexuality.

7. The End of the Affair by Graham Greene (1951)

The heart-wrenching yearning in this novel comes in the aftermath of an ecstatic affair, with writer Maurice still pining for married Sarah Miles.

Maurice assumes Sarah has forsaken him for her dutiful but dull husband, Henry. But the eventual plot twist that follows is sharper than a hairpin bend.

The novel is one of several by Greene with a strong Catholic focus. As such, the lovers' relationships with God form a second triangle in this book. Ultimately, Maurice discovers his true rival is not Henry, but the Almighty himself, transforming an obsessive tale of earthly adultery into an agonising collision between human desire and divine grace.

8. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (1847)

“Haunt me then... drive me mad! Only do not leave me in this abyss, where I cannot find you!”

Wuthering Heights is a tale of dark, destructive yearning across several generations of the same two families. It is also widely found on school curricula, so film versions abound. These include Emerald Fennell's 2026 movie released to coincide with Valentine's day, proving that the novel's afterlife is as perverse as its plot and characters.

If you're looking for a barrier to true love rooted more explicitly in the supernatural, Stephanie Meyer's third novel in the Twilight saga, Eclipse (2007), draws strongly on Brontë's love-triangle classic.

9. Mr Loverman by Bernadine Evaristo (2013)

This novel is a reminder that you are never too old to yearn. Or perhaps, that age is a spur to acting on your feelings. Mr Loverman vies with Love in a Time of Cholera for endurance but exhibits a lighter, more worldly-wise tone throughout.

It spans greater distances, from Antigua to Hackney. Barrington's wife suspects he is consumed with extramarital passion. She manages to indict most of their acquaintances, except the real object of his affection. The book is unashamedly humorous and poignant. The BBC adapted it as a mini-series in 2024.

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