Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University

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I am a Senior Lecturer with an international reputation for work on English in Education. Shakespeare, YA literature and diversifying the curriculum are particular interests –– sometimes I get to combine them.

I am the Lead Editor of the peer-review journal Jeunesse: young people, texts, cultures (University of Toronto Press). I lead Aston's Research Centre for the Humanities (REACH) and research in Aston's Communication and Culture department.

I completed a PhD on Shakespeare in education policy and practice (Birmingham), after an M.Phil in Education (Cambridge), and a 1st class B.A. English (Adelaide).

–present Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University

2011 University of Birmingham, PhD English

ExperienceEducationHonours

Fellow of the English Association (FEA)