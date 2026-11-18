Sarah Olive
- Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
I am a Senior Lecturer with an international reputation for work on English in Education. Shakespeare, YA literature and diversifying the curriculum are particular interests –– sometimes I get to combine them.
I am the Lead Editor of the peer-review journal Jeunesse: young people, texts, cultures (University of Toronto Press). I lead Aston's Research Centre for the Humanities (REACH) and research in Aston's Communication and Culture department.
I completed a PhD on Shakespeare in education policy and practice (Birmingham), after an M.Phil in Education (Cambridge), and a 1st class B.A. English (Adelaide).Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
- 2011 University of Birmingham, PhD English
Fellow of the English Association (FEA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment