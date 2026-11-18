MENAFN - The Conversation) Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra recently discussed concerns about whether Ontario's“inclusion model” in education was working.

The comments were made after a social policy committee hearing where the minister was asked about gaps in funding special education needs.

Concerns about inclusion models are in the news elsewhere too.

But researchers note a lack of agreement around what inclusion means and importantly, what it implies for education policy and student services.

In Ontario, depending on who you ask, the discussion around an“inclusion model” and its success or failure could involve the increased reports of violence in the classroom, funds to support students with exceptionalities, class size, educator resources, student attendance or other important topics.

More clarity is needed in Ontario around what we mean by models of inclusive education in terms of where, how and what students learn.

Where, how, what students learn

Researchers note that the essential element of a model is its usefulness for a specific purpose.

For example, the map of my university helps new students find their way from one building to another, but it's not useful for finding the coziest study spots.

A map or model of inclusive education would provide clear guidelines of what this is, and what it isn't, and what should be expected in the education of students with exceptionalities.

While Ontario has standards and definitions that address specialized supports for students with exceptionalities, currently, decisions for the 360,000-plus students with special needs are made on a case-by-case basis.

A clear model could mean more guidance from the province and collective agreement on expectations for educational decisions.

What guides inclusive education?

Inclusive Education Canada emphasizes student belonging and value with a focus on meaningful engagement of students with disabilities“alongside their peers without disabilities.”

UNESCO describes a model of inclusive education that guides“equitable access to quality learning.” It envisions a focus on educator collaboration, flexible and individualized curricula and supports in unified learning environments.

Federally, Canada has committed to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This includes a pledge to promote access to support in general education environments enabled by appropriate teacher training.

In Ontario, the Education Act's Regulation 181/98, pertaining to“Identification and placement of exceptional pupils,” assumes children should be placed in a general education class with appropriate supports before considering specialized placement options.

The provincial Ministry of Education's Policy/Program Memorandum 119 defines inclusive education as being:

Special education policy in Ontario requires boards to make note of their special education“service-delivery model” for students with exceptionalities, within their ministry-reviewed annual special education plans. However, the requirement doesn't ask boards how services for students relate to fostering inclusion.

Inclusion models have evolved

Over time, inclusion models in general have evolved. The focus shifted from where students learn (from special education to general education classrooms) to where and how students learn. This change has involved adding specialized and inclusive teaching strategies in general classroom settings.

Current models combine a focus on where, how and what students learn.“What” implies robust academic expectations and sufficient support for academic achievement.

Ontario decisions about where students learn - termed“educational placement decisions” - are made by the Identification, Placement, and Review Committees. These include at least three members (for example: a school principal, students 16 years or older, a student's parents and other relevant school staff).

Research from my colleagues and me shows that educational placement in general settings has increased over time, but not for all students.

Students with behavioural exceptionalities did not see increased placements in inclusive settings. Students identified with developmental disabilities or who are deaf or hard of hearing had some increased placements in general classrooms, but still had the lowest placements there.

Researchers have documented the subjective and contextual nature of such decisions. Like other researchers, we also found that external factors, including school board and student age, were significant predictors of educational placement decisions.

Read more: Navigating special education labels is complex, and it matters for education equity

How students learn: support decisions

Ontario's Learning for All policy promoted general inclusive strategies such as Universal Design for Learning and Differentiated Instruction. But support decisions are made by a student's educators and recorded and tracked in the student's Individual Education Plan (IEP).

Ontario's latest audit report and research on teacher training in the province point to problems in teacher education, as well as resources and practices that can negatively influence developing IEPs and ultimately student learning supports.

Read more: Children on individual education plans: What parents need to know, and 4 questions they should ask

What students learn

The Ontario curriculum is designed to describe essential learning expectations for knowledge and skills for all students across the province.

Students with special education needs may receive supports accessing the curriculum through educational accommodations. These increase support but don't change the learning expectation.

However, some students with disabilities access the curriculum in a modified format: learning expectations are simplified. Modifications can be helpful to identify learning gaps and provide high-intensity supports. However, there are concerns that this approach is overused, as noted in the Ontario Human Rights Commission's Right to Read inquiry report.

Beyond curricular modification, students with exceptionalities may also participate in alternate programs, addressing, for example, life skills.

Similar to placement and supports, educational content access is determined on a case-by-case basis for students with special education. For some students, like those with a learning disability, mild intellectual disability or developmental disability, assumptions about difficulties learning academic content are set in the identification definitions themselves.

What do we want inclusive model to be?

Without clear consensus on what inclusive education means and what the model in Ontario refers to, debate around its success is a bit like arguing over who makes the authentic version of an unwritten family recipe.

What's really needed, instead, is to ask: What do we want this model to be?

To enact and evaluate change to increase successful outcomes for students, we need to think about what we value in terms of the where, what and how of education, for the approximately 16 per cent of the Ontario student population with special education needs.