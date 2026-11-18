MENAFN - The Conversation) It's that time of year when Christmas adverts start appearing, and brands offer up a slice of consumerist comfort as you curl up in front of a screen.

Yet companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI ) to produce their ads. Last year proved how quickly that strategy can backfire. In the Netherlands, McDonald's pulled an AI-generated Christmas ad depicting chaotic holiday mishaps after just three days following fierce backlash over the undisclosed usage.

This kind of omission is now restricted under new EU transparency rules that govern how AI-generated content is labelled. Coca-Cola's 2025 festive campaign drew similar criticism. The advert featured AI-generated scenery and animals that many viewers found uncanny.

Undeterred, this year brands including Very and Plusnet have pressed ahead with AI productions. Because UK law does not require on-screen disclosure, their use of the technology is often tucked away in separate press releases and trade announcements rather than flagged to viewers. Even so, the UK Advertising Standards Authority prohibits misleading omissions if an advert falsely implies human creation to deceive consumers.

Read more: What does an 'AI-generated' label in advertising actually tell us?

Other brands are more subtle with their AI use. While Royal Mail's 2025 Christmas ad relied on traditional live-action footage, it recently emerged that the campaign used an AI voiceover to narrate the spot.

Replacing human performers – even behind the microphone – has fuelled growing anxiety among both industry insiders and the general public, echoing the fears that sparked the 2023 Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes.

Losing trust in animated ads

This growing scepticism means even traditional animation is no longer safe from scrutiny. Dior's Christmas short film, for example, has generated suspicions among some viewers. Described as hand-drawn and directed by French animator Sylvain Chomet, with an all-star cast featuring Rihanna and Robert Pattinson, it centres on the fashion designer Christian Dior's friendship with film star Marlene Dietrich.

Commenters praised its authentic visual appearance, while a behind the scenes page was published on Dior's website highlighting the actors and design sketches, warding off accusations of AI-generation.

Despite this, some viewers believed that Dior's advert showed several hallmarks of AI. A telltale sign of AI-generated content is garbled hands and fingers. Some viewers pointed to what they perceived as missing fingers and strange hand transitions in the advert.

In an interview with Variety, Chomet and producer Aton Soumache insisted that the advert was hand-drawn and generative AI was never used. But they have confirmed using a process known as“automated interpolation” to generate intermediate frames as“a very small part of the process” for the“repetitive, mechanical part of animation, not the creative work”. Automated interpolation is a standard digital animation tool that precedes AI, but now often involves its use.

The Dior case is illustrative of how vigilant audiences have become about AI use. Just as the presence of deepfakes risks undermining our trust in all images online, a few undisclosed AI-produced adverts can lead to scepticism of all advertising as viewers hunt for evidence of brands cutting corners rather than hiring creatives.

Why care about AI in ads?

Even when specific accusations prove unfounded, the broader shift in advertising toward undisclosed generative AI raises deeper ethical and aesthetic questions for the industry as a whole.

AI models are often trained on artists' work without compensation and threaten to put them out of work – not to mention AI datacentres' impact on communities and the environment.

There's also an irony in major brands baulking at the tedious task of getting the details right, and giving a misleading impression of fully human creation. These moral defects can diminish our aesthetic experience of AI adverts.

But putting aside morality, the revelation of AI use renders ads aesthetically worse in another way. Philosophers of art argue that forgeries are worse as artworks because they misrepresent achievement. We usually appreciate what the artist did in creating a work. So when we learn that a painting is not a genuine Vermeer, but a 20th century forgery by Van Meegeren, we judge it differently. (One philosopher even likens this betrayal to sexual infidelity – perhaps a bit much!)

Similarly, when we discover a beautiful, animated Christmas ad was produced with AI, we might lose appreciation for its creative process. The appearance of delicately hand-animated characters is a façade, generated not by artistic imagination but raw computational power. It's not fraud, but it diminishes the experience.

Using AI to assist in creating complex scenery isn't easy, and there can be skill to its use – some philosophers liken it to gardening. But it's not the real process of hand-drawing and animation. To present it as such is a misrepresentation of achievement, imitating a style without the requisite labour behind it.

In response to these quandaries, some brands have taken to detailing the human processes behind their animated Christmas ads. Prada's campaign emphasises traditional hand-drawn animation, with a separate behind-the-scenes video highlighting its artists. Others have followed suit. Barbour and Thatchers Cider each employed Aardman (producers of Wallace & Gromit) to hand-animate their adverts, while Etsy's festive campaign is not-so-subtly titled “celebrate being human”. There are also video game studios which have detailed their refusal to use generative AI.

The praise showered on these traditional productions proves that audiences still care deeply about craft. A season built on warmth and sincerity cannot be manufactured by an algorithm that has never felt either.