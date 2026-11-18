Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Leeds

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a philosopher researching aesthetic, ethical and policy issues around AI, videogames, virtual reality, and dating apps.

I am a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Leeds Center for Love, Sex and Relationships.

I used to work at Tilburg University, funded by the Leverhulme Trust. I completed my PhD at the University of Cambridge in 2024.

For more about my research, see my website:



2025–present Society for Applied Philosophy Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Leeds 2024–2025 Leverhulme Trust Postdoctoral Fellow, Tilburg University

2024 University of Cambridge, PhD in Philosophy



2025 Emotion and Ethics in Virtual Reality, Australasian Journal of Philosophy

2025 In defence of fictional examples, The Philosophical Quarterly

2025 Virtual Reality, Seeing-In, and Twofoldness, British Journal of Aesthetics

2025 Imaginative Contagion and Moral Corruption, Philosophy and Phenomenological Research 2022 Truth in interactive fiction, Synthese

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