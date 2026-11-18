Alex Fisher
- Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Leeds
I am a philosopher researching aesthetic, ethical and policy issues around AI, videogames, virtual reality, and dating apps.
I am a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Leeds Center for Love, Sex and Relationships.
I used to work at Tilburg University, funded by the Leverhulme Trust. I completed my PhD at the University of Cambridge in 2024.
For more about my research, see my website:Experience
- 2025–present Society for Applied Philosophy Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Leeds 2024–2025 Leverhulme Trust Postdoctoral Fellow, Tilburg University
- 2024 University of Cambridge, PhD in Philosophy
- 2025 Emotion and Ethics in Virtual Reality, Australasian Journal of Philosophy 2025 In defence of fictional examples, The Philosophical Quarterly 2025 Virtual Reality, Seeing-In, and Twofoldness, British Journal of Aesthetics 2025 Imaginative Contagion and Moral Corruption, Philosophy and Phenomenological Research 2022 Truth in interactive fiction, Synthese
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