MENAFN - The Conversation) It's seven o'clock on a Saturday night in an urgent care centre. A ten-year-old boy is“proper poorly” with severe tonsillitis and clearly needs antibiotics. Just before I (Rebecca Payne) head out to find a suitable medicine, I ask his mother:“Does he have any allergies?”

“Yes,” she says.“He can't have penicillin or anything ending in -mycin.”

Finding the right treatment is going to be difficult. Penicillin and clarithromicin are the first-choice antibiotics for tonsillitis, and the alternatives are not recommended as first-line treatments. With an unwell child and a worried mother, this is not the ideal moment to investigate an allergy history that goes back years.

This scenario is a surprisingly common problem. Around one in 20 children in the US has a penicillin allergy recorded in their medical notes. Yet research suggests most children labelled as allergic to penicillin are not truly allergic.

In our recent article in the British Journal of General Practice, we explain how GPs can identify children who may have been wrongly labelled as allergic and remove inaccurate entries from their medical records. A structured conversation with families about what happened when the allergy was first recorded can help establish whether the child really had an allergic reaction.

Why allergy labels stick

Many childhood antibiotic allergy labels begin during viral infections. Viruses can cause rashes that appear while a child is taking antibiotics. Parents and doctors may assume the medicine caused the rash, when the real cause was the virus. Vomiting, headaches, fever and joint pain can also be mistaken for signs of an allergy.

Once an allergy is added to a child's medical records, it can be difficult to remove. The label may follow them into adulthood, even if they were never allergic in the first place.

This is important because it means children risk receiving antibiotics which are less effective and which kill off a much wider range of bacteria than required. This puts them at risk of infection by superbugs like methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and other pathogens like C difficile. The consequences can include longer hospital stays and higher healthcare costs.

But there is a way to address the problem. Removing an incorrect allergy label from someone's medical records is known as“de-labelling”. Our recent article outlines how GPs can work with families to establish what actually happened when a child was first labelled allergic.

UK guidance already provides a framework for removing inaccurate penicillin allergy labels in hospitals. Research has also shown that a structured approach can work safely in outpatient clinics and primary care. In that 2024 study, 91% of the children assessed had their allergy labels removed.

How GPs can remove labels

A careful conversation can help GPs place children into three groups, depending on their symptoms and medical history.

The first group includes children whose original symptoms were never typical of an allergy, those who have since taken the same antibiotic without problems and those labelled allergic simply because another family member has an allergy. In these cases, the label can be removed without further tests or a specialist referral. Families can then be reassured that their child can take the medicine.

The second group includes children who developed a mild rash but had no serious symptoms, such as breathing difficulties or feeling faint. After a careful assessment, a doctor can prescribe a single dose of the antibiotic for the child to take at home. The family is then contacted after a week to check for any reaction. If there has been no reaction, the allergy label can be removed. This approach must be overseen by a professional such as a GP or practice pharmacist. Parents should never try giving their child an antibiotic again without medical advice.

The third group includes children who have had a severe reaction, such as anaphylaxis or a serious rash affecting the mouth or other moist areas of the body. Children with severe or poorly controlled asthma may also need specialist assessment. These children should be referred to a paediatric allergy or immunology service. It is vital that children with a genuine allergy are not given the medicine that caused it.

Read more: Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem, but solutions do exist – expert Q&A

Keeping an uncertain allergy label can feel like the safest option for both parents and healthcare professionals. But leaving an incorrect label in place carries risks too. Reviewing it can help families understand which medicines their child can safely take and allow doctors to choose the most appropriate treatment when they become ill. Reducing unnecessary use of broader-spectrum antibiotics also helps tackle antibiotic resistance, which contributes to keeping these medicines effective for everyone.

If your child has been told they are allergic to an antibiotic, ask your GP whether the diagnosis could be reviewed, ideally when they are well. If the label is removed, you should receive a clear explanation and written confirmation. The change should also be shared with other relevant healthcare professionals. That way, an assumption made years earlier is less likely to dictate a child's future treatment.