

Clinical Senior Lecturer, Bangor University Clarendon-Reuben Fellow at the Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford

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My research interests lie in the remote delivery of urgent primary care. I have particular interest in the safety aspects of telephone and video consultations, as well as in the important question as to how the patient accesses medication after a remote consultation.

This research interest builds on my clinical and leadership career in the same sector. Previous roles include Unscheduled Primary Care Clinical Director, Aneurin Bevan University Healthboard and National Professional Advisor on Urgent Primary Care to the Care Quality Commission. I have worked as an out of hours GP since 2008, working in both Wales and Scotland. I have also worked as a GP for a private provider of video consultations, and during the pandemic was seconded to be the National Primary Care Clinical Lead for the roll out of video consultations in Wales. Drawing on these experiences, I led work on the quality and safety themes of the NIHR funded Remote by Default 2 study, and lead the REMEDY project, exploring technological solutions for access to urgently required medication after a telephone consultation.

In addition to my research role, I am a salaried GP for NHS Orkney, working 2 months a year on the island of Hoy. I chair NICE's Quality Standards Committee. I am a qualified coach. I have a Master's degree (with distinction) in public health from King's college, London and am a Fellow of the Royal College of General Practitioners and a Senior Fellow of the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management

2025–present Clinical Senior Lecturer, North Wales Medical School, Bangor University



2025 Bangor University, PhD

2022 King's college, London, MSc Public Health

2015 Royal College of General Practitioner, FRCGP 2001 Cardiff University, MBBch (hons)

ExperienceEducationHonours

Churchill Fellow