MENAFN - The Conversation) Liberal members of Parliament in Canada recently agreed to amend the controversial proposed legislation, Bill C-39, that critics say would undermine environmental protections and Indigenous and labour rights if passed into law.

The amendments come days after protests against the bill took place in cities across Canada. The proposed legislation, called the Building Canada Strong Act, aims to fast-track development projects such as pipelines and mines.

In line with that push, the Canadian government recently turned its attention to reviving interest in Arctic offshore oil and gas. The fall 2026 budget earmarked millions of dollars for northern oil and gas governance.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced plans for consultations and capacity-building in the western Arctic, with an eye toward lifting a federal moratorium on offshore oil and gas extraction in the Canadian Arctic. But will this surge of political support lead to hydrocarbon production in the region?

Arctic oil and gas moratorium

In 2016, the Canadian and American governments implemented a moratorium on Arctic drilling. The ban was meant to support climate commitments, study the environmental risks and develop parks and protected areas in line with international commitments to preserve lands and waters.

The ban's ultimate promise was to build a sustainable Arctic economy, in partnership with other Arctic nations. But its reception in the North was mixed. Concern about missed potential economic opportunities came with concern from others that the ban didn't go far enough.

Bill C-39 has been criticized for the potential limits it would place on environmental protections, Indigenous and labour rights in the name of“building Canada strong.” Arctic oil and gas opportunities appear to be one of the target resources of this policy.

The history of Arctic offshore oil and gas extraction in Canada can tell us a lot about how these proposals might take shape in the present and future. The history of Canada's attempt to build an oil and gas economy in Arctic waters is, for the most part, a history of failed projects.

Expensive, complex and risky

Why did Arctic oil and gas projects fail? The most obvious answer is a combination of climate, geography and the risks these projects produce. In short, it is hugely expensive, technically complex and ecologically risky to move oil and gas from Arctic waters to southern refineries and markets. Uncertainty around jurisdiction and local community benefits further complicates the question of Arctic oil and gas.

On a broader scale, interest in offshore hydrocarbon resources in Arctic Canada tends to wax and wane alongside shifting geopolitical tensions and instabilities in oil-producing regions globally. The Berger Inquiry into the Mackenzie Valley pipeline unfolded in the shadow of the 1973 oil embargo and Arab-Israeli War.

The 1979 Iranian Revolution and oil shocks reinvigorated pressure for Arctic oil and gas production, with several Canadian and international energy companies submitting proposals for offshore production in the Beaufort Sea. A revived proposal for a natural gas pipeline in the Mackenzie Valley was assessed in the context of surging energy prices tied to the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United States.

In each case, global prices for oil and gas dropped before the proposed projects began, rendering production commercially unviable.

Science fiction infrastructure dreams

This geopolitical intrigue has made Arctic offshore oil and gas into a“stranded resource” - it's easy to see the appeal of an untapped reserve.

To solve the Arctic oil and gas riddle, engineers and oil executives have dreamed up a dizzying array of technological adaptations and infrastructures to move oil and gas to southern markets.

Drill rigs on floating ice islands of sand dredged from the ocean floor. Oil tankers split in half and towed into the Beaufort Sea.

A type of 12-propeller plane, nicknamed the Brute Lifter, ferrying oil to Edmonton in the fuselage. Nuclear submarines full of oil sailing under the ice. Arctic island-hopping gas pipelines.

These and more science-fictional infrastructure dreams were all in the mix at one point or another. Similar ideas will have to be brought into being if the Canadian government proceeds with further exploration of Arctic oil and gas.

Arctic resources as crisis response

The current push has many of the hallmarks of previous attempts to drill in Arctic waters. Carney's interest in lifting the federal moratorium on offshore oil and gas extraction similarly responds to geopolitical instability and proposes huge,“dreamy” infrastructure investment.

In this case, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran are driving Canadian politicians to once again look to Arctic hydrocarbons as a crisis response.

Projects of“national interest” - such as an invigorated oil and gas economy in the western Arctic and Beaufort Sea or the Port of Churchill Plus in northern Manitoba - are likely to gain traction. Time, money and work will be invested into consultations and assessments, including significant resources and labour from Indigenous organizations and communities.

The issue will likely once again prove divisive within and between Indigenous communities and organizations, leading to political conflict over proposed exploration and extraction activities.

The end result is likely to be the same as previous attempts to extract oil and gas from Arctic waters in Canada. Projects will face the usual insurmountable economic, environmental and political barriers to development, and interest in Arctic oil and gas will once again wane.

The last well drilled in the Beaufort Sea was in 2006. It remains to be seen if the Carney government can surmount the social, environmental and geopolitical barriers that led to previous failures to build an oil and gas economy in Canada's Arctic.