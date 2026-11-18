Jonathan Peyton
- Associate Professor in Environment and Geography and Associate Dean (Academic) CHRFEER, University of Manitoba
Jonathan Peyton teaches environmental, historical and cultural geography at the University of Manitoba. His research focuses on the social, ecological and economic effects of megaprojects in the Canadian North.Experience
- –present Associate Professor in Environment and Geography and Associate Dean (Academic) CHRFEER, University of Manitoba
- 2012 University of British Columbia, Geography
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