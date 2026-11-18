MENAFN - The Conversation) The last bird to go extinct in Aotearoa New Zealand was a tiny wren that disappeared from a small island off the southern tip of Rakiura Stewart Island around 1972.

Stead's bush wren, or mātuhituhi, was the last of its kind. The North and South Island bush wrens had already gone extinct by 1955 and 1968, respectively. Stead's bush wren followed after ship rats invaded its last stronghold on Taukihepa Big South Cape Island.

This incursion also caused the extinction of the tutukiwi Stewart Island snipe and greater short-tailed bat, as well as the near-extinction of the South Island tīeke saddleback.

The rats were likely introduced accidentally from fishing boats around 1963 and exterminated the wrens rapidly within a few years. Six birds were moved to nearby Kaimohu Island in 1964, but despite the best efforts to save them, the last two individuals were seen in 1972.

The extinction of Stead's bush wren shows how vulnerable small ground-dwelling birds are. But scientists know surprisingly little about them.

Now, our new study based on ancient DNA reveals the evolutionary and ecological history of these lost birds as well as a previously unrecognised member of the bush wren family.

Deep and dynamic evolutionary history

Bush wrens (Xenicus longipes) were once widespread across New Zealand, with different subspecies on the North, South and Stewart Island. The historical and fossil record shows they were a forest specialist with limited dispersal ability.

Bush wrens belong to New Zealand's unique wren family (acanthisittidae) that also includes the living pīwauwau rock wren and tītipounamu rifleman as well as four other recently extinct species.

New Zealand wrens are representatives of an ancient lineage which diverged from all other song birds (passerines) about 70 million years ago.

Our analysis of ancient DNA from specimens held in museum collections worldwide shows bush wrens evolved about six million years ago when the uplift of the Southern Alps created a variety of new habitats.

The North (Xenicus stokesii) and South Island (Xenicus longipes) bush wren diverged about 2.6 million years ago. Back then, the southern end of the North Island was connected to the South Island and as marine straits in the Manawatu region narrowed, bush wrens could island hop from south to north. Our analyses strongly suggest they should be recognised as distinct species rather than subspecies.

South Island bush wrens remained stable until about 500,000 years ago when we identified a near simultaneous, major diversification event that split them into northern, central and southern lineages. Stead's bush wren emerged about 94,000 years ago.

A new member of the bush wren family

The key to disentangling the evolutionary history of bush wrens was our ability to use ancient DNA to genetically sex specimens and to re-examine the plumage of male and female museum specimens. Prior to this, scientists were convinced there were no plumage differences between the sexes.

We found that different bush wren lineages do in fact show marked plumage differences between sexes, with the exception of the South Island bush wren from Fiordland, where males and females both had green plumage.

When we put all the genetic and plumage data together, we found a new bush wren hiding in plain sight within the central and northern South Island. It was different to all the other recognised bush wrens.

We named this new subspecies the Tōtaranui bush wren (Xenicus longipes perditus) after the Māori name for Queen Charlotte Sound. In its Latin name, perditus stands for lost.

Ice Age climate change

What caused this near simultaneous burst of diversification in bush wrens?

Some 2.58 million years ago, the world entered an Ice Age and cycled through 19 to 20 shifts between cold glacial and warm interglacial periods. Forests and the animals that lived in them retreated into separate areas during cold periods and expanded across the South Island when it warmed.

Initially, these cycles were relatively mild, lasting around 40,000 years. However, when Earth's wobble on its axis shifted around one millions years ago, these cycles intensified and extended, lasting about 100,000 years.

While bush wrens could buffer climatic changes to an extent, they eventually reached a tipping point and retreated to multiple different refugia. Their diversification is a prime example of glacier-driven evolution.

The extinction of the Stead's bush wren marked a turning point for New Zealand conservation and the management of rodents on islands. Yet bush wrens continue to provide lessons for future ecosystem restoration and conservation management, especially for species with strict habitat requirements.

Accelerating human-driven environmental impacts and climate change will put ecosystems under increased pressure and exacerbate the impacts of invasive species and habitat modification.

It is imperative we do what we can now to preserve genetic diversity within threatened species and increase the climate resilience of ecosystems before it is too late.