Nic Rawlence

Associate Professor in Ancient DNA, University of Otago

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I have an undergraduate degree and Master of Science from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, and a PhD from the University of Adelaide (Australia). I worked as a postdoctoral fellow in Australia (University of Adelaide) and New Zealand (University of Waikato and University of Otago) before taking up a permanent position as a Lecturer in Ancient DNA in the Department of Zoology at the University of Otago in 2017. My research focuses on reconstructing past ecosystems and testing for the impact of climate change and humans on these ecosystems. I use ancient DNA, palaeontology and archaeology to address research questions.

–present Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago

2011 University of Adelaide, PhD in Ancient DNA

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