MENAFN - The Conversation) Costs for some in-home aged care services under the federal government's Support at Home scheme have as much as tripled since its introduction a year ago, a Senate inquiry heard this week.

The national Inspector-General of Aged Care submission to the inquiry said:“Support at Home is a difficult program to understand and navigate”. It also warned the scheme's rising, uncapped costs are pushing more older Australians:

The Albanese government initially said it would cap Support at Home prices from July 1 this year – but then deferred that price cap indefinitely.

Almost 400,000 Australians receive support through the Support at Home program, while a further 839,000 receive services through the entry level Commonwealth Home Support Program.

Those services – from cleaning to help with showering – can cost vastly different amounts.

Those costs differ for three main reasons:

belonging to different government programs different means-tested contribution requirements providers setting their own prices.

Almost one in five Australians are aged 65 or older. A year after a major overhaul of funding for aged care support at home and in residential aged care, this series looks at what aged care is costing older Australians and their families.

With such a complex system, how can older Australians budget for their care?

Let's look at a real example, which we're sharing with permission.

How Gwenda manages her own budget

Gwenda is a 73-year-old Palawa woman, living in a retirement village on a full pension and a Support at Home place.

Each week, she typically receives help with personal care, cleaning, changing her linen, shopping and driving to appointments.

Gwenda has been managing her own home support for many years.

Rather than using a provider to organise workers, she recruits and coordinates support workers herself. Overall, this has worked well for her.

However, she still worries about how much funding is left each week. The statements she's provided aren't always timely enough to plan the care for the following weeks. As she says:

Gwenda's costs under her scheme

Last November, the federal government made sweeping changes to aged care.

Because Gwenda was already receiving support under the old scheme before those reforms, she was“grandfathered” (able to continue on unchanged) into the new arrangements.

This means she keeps her previous funding amount indexed to current levels, so is not required to make the co-contributions (or personal payments) that apply to some newer participants.

Gwenda hires her own support workers at around A$80 an hour and pays about $1.14 per kilometre for transport. As she manages the arrangements herself, more of her package funding is available for direct care.

What about people on newer schemes?

People on the federal government's newer scheme – Support at Home – have to pay co-contributions for some types of care.

For home maintenance and gardening, for example, the contributions vary from 17.5% for a full pensioner (as shown above) to an 80% co-contribution for a self funded retiree.

One of Gwenda's friends who joined the program after 2025 on Support at Home would have to pay out-of-pocket costs for her travel, shopping assistance and social support. Even as a full pensioner, they would be paying 5% of their transport costs. In other words, if the transport service cost $100, they would have to pay $5.

But those co-contributions rise for self-funded retirees, who are typically wealthier than full age pensioners. They would need to pay 50%, or $50, for that same $100 ride.

Neighbours can get the same services, yet at different costs

Every aged care support provider is allowed to charge differently for each service.

Two neighbours can receive the same service, have similar needs and contribution levels – yet pay very different amounts, simply because they use different providers.

For some people, particularly those facing higher co-contributions, it may be worth comparing the cost of services through packages with the cost of purchasing them privately.

Savings and costs of managing your own budget

If Gwenda wasn't self-managing her own budget and support staff – and instead used a provider to fully manage her package – the hourly cost charged to her age-care package could be substantially higher.

Providers must cover scheduling, administration, training, insurance, transport, superannuation and other overheads that don't apply when workers operate independently.

As a result, Gwenda can purchase more hours of support with the same funding.

However, self-management is not for everyone. It requires time, confidence and an ability to recruit workers, organise shifts and keep records.

Many older Australians prefer to pay higher costs in exchange for having a provider take responsibility for coordinating and managing their care.

These are some of the reasons older people are often surprised to discover a neighbour receiving the same service may be paying a very different amount.

Six tips for managing your budget Be open and clear about your needs when completing your aged care assessment so you receive a budget that delivers the services you need. Check your income and assets, as these affect your co-contributions. This will help determine which scheme suits you and what type of services you might include. Work out a weekly spending amount with your provider. Track their statements carefully.

Consider making a family member or trusted person a registered supporter on My Aged Care. This will let them access and update your information, and support your aged-care decisions.

Compare providers' costs for each service. The government publishes a national summary of prices to help you compare. Consider whether self-management or private help for non-clinical tasks suits you.

Ask your provider about low-risk items before paying for assessments.

For example, Gwenda used to struggle to reach her clothesline. Her provider arranged a portable clothesline and basket stand. She didn't want an occupational therapist's assessment, as the item was low-risk and under $500.

Yet Gwenda's friend was asked to pay for a expensive report for a similar item, which ate into their budget.

What needs to change

Most Australians accept that retirees with greater financial means are asked to contribute more to their care than someone relying solely on a full pension.

Different levels of co-contributions are not, on their own, the problem.

But older Australians and their loved ones are frustrated that aged care costs are so confusing. Anyone with concerns about aged care services can contact the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission online, or by calling 1800 951 822.

As the Inspector-General of Aged Care has warned, more needs to be done to make the home-care system easier to understand and less prone to price gouging.

Then more older Australians will be able to maintain their independence at home for longer.

Disclaimer: this is general information only and not to be taken as financial advice.