

Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland Honorary Professor, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne

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Tracy Comans is Professor, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland, Honorary Professor, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne and Director of the National Ageing Research Institute.

Her research involves applying economic models to investigate the cost-effectiveness of health care interventions and leading and developing health services research focused on older people, allied health and rehabilitation services.

She has degrees in physiotherapy and economics (Hons) with a clinical background as a physiotherapist with special interests in aged care, dementia and rehabilitation.

–present NHMRC Boosting Dementia Research Leadership Fellow, The University of Queensland

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