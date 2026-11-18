MENAFN - The Conversation) First serialised in the Communist Party publication The Daily Worker in 1926–7, Upton Sinclair's Oil! is now known as the inspiration for Paul Thomas Anderson's loose film adaptation There Will Be Blood (2007). But the novel is one of American literature's most prescient anti-capitalist epics.

Set against the backdrop of California's oil boom in the 1910s and the United States' entry into the World War I, Oil! is a family saga that identifies the dark shadow looming behind almost all of modernity's uneven developments and pressing social issues. The oil industry is to Sinclair's socialist worldview what whaling is to Herman Melville's Moby-Dick. Whether spermaceti or crude, oil makes legible the entire incomprehensible sweep of the modern world as we know it.

Sinclair sets out to prove that oil is not an inert substance; it is the all-too-real lubricant that keeps the cogs of capitalism turning. Oil fuels progress, development and the growth of modern civilisation; it is the supreme metaphor of modernity itself.

The story of modernity is one of violent struggles and inequalities, and oil has left its unctuous residue across every aspect of economic, political, social and cultural life, often with disastrous consequences.

A radical career

Sinclair was born in 1878 – in the first decade that fossil fuels“provided more energy to societies than traditional photosynthesis”, as literary critic Michael Tondre has noted.

His childhood in Baltimore, Maryland, coincided with a period of increasing economic inequality and labour wars across the US. He likened his family life to“a series of Cinderella transformations” between scarcity and comfort, depending on whether his father, an alcoholic liquor salesman,“had the money for that week's board”.

Lifting himself out of poverty by writing dime novels, Sinclair increasingly sought to educate himself about the labour struggles that were rumbling around the nation in the 1890s. He began contributing to various socialist magazines while undertaking postgraduate studies in New York, before turning in earnest to the political writing for which he would be remembered.

Sinclair produced an astonishing quantity of fiction and non-fiction. On several occasions, he ran (unsuccessfully) for public office on a socialist platform. His world was one in which writers could, and often did, hold corporations and governments publicly accountable. He recognised fiction was an especially powerful tool for activism and raising class consciousness.

“Great literature”, he reflected in his Autobiography, had historically been“a product of the leisure classes and defends their position, whether consciously or by implication”. But literature, he claimed, was becoming“a weapon in the class struggle – of the master class to hold its servants down, and of the working class to break its bonds”.

The publication of The Jungle (1906) established Sinclair as a force to be reckoned with. A muckraking novel about the Chicago stockyards, The Jungle showed how the meatpacking industry's unsanitary conditions and brutal exploitation of immigrant workers were enabled by corrupt capitalists with local politicians in their pockets.

The novel“aimed at the public's heart”, Sinclair later quipped, but“by accident I hit it in the stomach”. The backlash prompted by his revelations forced president Theodore Roosevelt to endorse a Pure Food and Drug Act and Meat Inspection Act in 1906, to assure the public that adulterated or spoiled food was not being sold to consumers.

America's rich and powerful learned to take seriously the threat posed by Sinclair's pen. This earned him the esteem of many major left-wing intellectuals of the day, including Eugene Debs, Jack London and Albert Einstein.

Sinclair used his profits from The Jungle to establish a utopian commune, Helicon Home Colony, in New Jersey, which unfortunately burned down in 1907.

Human nature in the raw

Sinclair would go on to write King Coal (1917), which took up the cause of unionising coal miners, though it went largely unnoticed. It was Oil!, the third of his major industrial novels, in which he took up his most ambitious theme. In intricate detail, Sinclair set out to dramatise the supply chain through which crude oil is extracted from the earth, refined, stored, transported, produced and sold to the consumer as a commodity.

The novel was conceived in 1921, when Sinclair witnessed the Shell Oil corporation strike a 35-metre geyser near his wife's property in Long Beach, California. Overnight, investors swarmed, trying to cash in on the liquid gold rush.“It was human nature in the raw,” Sinclair recalled,“and this was the first time I had seen it completely naked”:

The punctuation mark was necessary to avoid a copyright injunction, but it aptly symbolised the intoxicating process of abstraction that transformed crude oil into a magical substance fuelling our wildest desires and bitterest rivalries. Oil represented mobility, power and the potential to remake the world around our material wants and needs. But it obscured the volatile social processes, struggles and forces involved in its production.

Sinclair sought to extend the insights of radical journalistic exposés, including Mary Tarbell's The History of Standard Oil Company (1904) about corruption in the oil industry. But he believed fiction had powerful advantages over journalism. It could humanise complex political and economic forces, making abstract issues feel comprehensible and relatable.

As a contribution to the fight against capitalism, he confided to a family member in 1925, this“oil novel will be the best thing I have ever done”.

A radical education

Sinclair's writing formula was simple and consistent.“Readers of my novels know that I have one favorite theme,” he claimed:“the contrast between the social classes”. There are“characters from both worlds” and plots“contrived to carry you from one to the other”.

Beginning in 1912, Oil! is a coming-of-age novel set around Los Angeles, or“Angel City” as it was called. Its young hero, James“Bunny” Ross Jr., is the son of a successful independent oil producer, who is prospecting for new sites to drill.

Ross Sr. starts out as an independent entrepreneur, who sees himself as the one of the“little guys” standing up to the big oil companies, including Standard Oil and Shell, who use their money to buy land and political influence to squeeze out competitors.

As father and son speed across California, surveying land for suitable tracts to drill, they bribe everyone from highway policemen to local politicians. They seek to turn rocky passes into smooth highways for transporting oil and machinery.

Through Bunny's perspective, Oil! demystifies the commodity's production. The reader is drawn into the wondrous chemical and engineering feats through which an unrefined substance is blasted out of the earth's core and refined, beginning a new life as energy for a waxing empire ruled not by any democratically elected government, but an arbitrary handful of men at the helm of a small number of powerful corporations.

Bunny's radical education intensifies when he strikes up a friendship with Paul Watkins, the son of an ignorant goatherd whom Ross Sr. swindles by purchasing his land cheaply and renting it back to him, before it is revealed that the fields are saturated with liquid gold.

This tract of land, ironically named Paradise, yields a“gusher” of crude right on the eve of World War I. The conflict causes the global demand for fuel to increase exponentially and Ross' profits skyrocket, launching him into the big league of oil tsardom.

Bunny remains loyal to his father, who believes any means justifies the end, because“the world needs oil”. But his moral reservations deepen during a workers' strike, when his father refuses to distance himself from the underhanded strike-breaking tactics of the corrupt Petroleum Employers' Federation, including deploying private security firm Pinkertons to terrorise the workers into submission.

The strike leaves the idealistic Bunny with a growing sense reality may not stack up with the education he has received from his father – or from school and university, institutions which, he learns, receive funding from big oil donors, just like many contemporary universities.

The red millionaire

Paul represents Sinclair's ideal“incarnation of the new, awakening working class”. He is knowledgeable, loyal, purposeful, courageous. He is, however, conscripted into the US Army and posted to Russia. After the armistice, he is forced with his fellow servicemen to remain there to help crush the revolution. The reason, he discovers, is to prevent the Bolsheviks from socialising the nation's oil resources and erasing the tsar's debts to several major American banks.

Paul's example teaches Bunny – and the reader – to see how oil gives limitless influence, control and wealth to the few, while it robs the vast majority of dignity and agency. For many workers, it denies life itself. For every inch of progress oil facilitates, thousands of lives are lost in the rush to build the industry, and in the wars fought to protect reserves and investments.

With an awe that is equal parts terror and admiration, Bunny begins to realise the magnitude of what oil represents. He feels obliged to play the role of oil prince. He drives sports cars and dates Hollywood actresses. But he increasingly feels alienated. The press dubs him a“red millionaire”.

Sinclair enters the capitalists' world through this internalised class conflict. He shows how they control the circulation of knowledge in universities and newspapers, bribe politicians and lawmakers, pay film executives to produce propaganda demonising revolutionary workers' movements, and fund religious groups to control their parishioners' votes.

Sinclair's understanding of many of these issues was based on his own observations and experiences. His discussion of Hollywood's propaganda machine would prove to be prophetic. When Sinclair ran for governor of California in 1934 on a platform of ending poverty, Irving Thalberg, head of production at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, attacked him in newsreels that played before every feature film, sinking his campaign. Historian Greg Mitchell has argued the discrediting tactics used against Sinclair were the“birth of media politics”.

Bunny's political conversion deepens amid a second larger strike, incorporating more industries this time. He expropriates his father's profits to try and exonerate imprisoned strikers, including Paul, who has returned to California fully converted to communism.

With his comrades, Bunny establishes a radical newspaper to raise consciousness. He funds a night school for organising workers to learn about the class struggle, driving a wedge between him and his father's world. Like Sinclair, Bunny remains adamant that factional disputes must not distract from the common enemy: capitalism, friend of the fascists, who were already on the march in 1927. This theme would be elaborated in Sinclair's Pulitzer Prize-winning Lanny Budd series of the 1940s and 1950s.

Imagining a world without oil

Oil! is a campus novel, a family saga, a Bildungsroman, an engineering manual, a satire of sexual politics, a historical drama, and an anti-capitalist diatribe. It highlights the fact that oil touches every aspect of modernity. No aspect of modern society escapes the torrential flow of Sinclair's imagination. The novel covers oil-related themes, such as the rise of the automobile industry, and less obviously connected themes, such as Prohibition, religious revivalism, the rise of Hollywood, spiritualism, and the birth-control movement.

The pleasure of a Sinclair potboiler is not its aesthetic polish, but immersing oneself in the immense ideas materialising on the page in a great“gush of words”, as Sinclair himself put it.

At 550 pages, Oil! is a slow-burner. But its rougher edges are offset by moments of sublime intensity, including this one early in the novel, when an accident causes the Paradise well to erupt in flames – a moment memorably captured in Anderson's film:

This vitality plays an important part in training the reader to feel toward oil and those who manipulate it, moving from wonder and fear to disgust and hate.

As in all Sinclair novels, the narrator converts the protagonist's moral lesson into a didactic message: we must recognise oil as the abstraction of“evil Power” that leads“nations to destruction by visions of unearned wealth, and the opportunity to enslave and exploit labor”. We must continue in our belief there will be utopia after capitalism, because everything is on the line and, in the words of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, which became Sinclair's motto,“there is a world to win”.

There is no simple way to visualise what 100 million barrels of oil burning looks like, but this is approximately how much oil the world burns every 24 hours. Nor is it easy to comprehend the 42 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions that enter our atmosphere in a single year.

It is no simpler to imagine what it will take to break free of fossil fuels. It must surely take the end of market-driven, profit-based mode of production. Yet, as philosopher Fredric Jameson once remarked, it“is easier to imagine the end of the world than to imagine the end of capitalism”. To his credit, Sinclair teaches us that we must always rise to that imaginative challenge.