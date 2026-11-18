Tamlyn Avery
- Senior Lecturer in English Literature, Adelaide University
I am a Senior Lecturer in English Literature at Adelaide University, specialising in literary studies and modernism. My research interests include topics in American literature, modernism, music and literary studies, and African American Literature. My current research projects investigate the history of race and white-collar labor, as it was represented in American modernist literature; and also examine how classical musical composers and sound technologies influenced the politics of literary innovation in modernism and African American literature.Experience
- 2025–present Senior lecturer in English Literature, Adelaide University 2020–2025 Senior lecturer in American Studies, The University of Queensland
- 2017 UNSW Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy
- 2025 Willa Cather's April Twilights Revisitation., In Revisiting the Poetics and Politics of Modernism: The Women of 1922, eds. Tamlyn Avery and Sascha Morrell (pp. 137-161). 2025 Revisiting the Poetics and Politics of Modernism: The Women of 1922, Palgrave 2025 Playing Amanuensis to Inner Urges: Masculinity, Authorial Anxiety, and Wallace Thurman's Typewrite, Modernism Modernity, 31(4), 635-657. 2024 Passing as White-Collar: The Black Typewriter and the Bureaucratisation of the Racial Imaginary, PMLA/Publications of the Modern Language Association of America, 139(1), 66-81. 2023 The Regional Development of the American Bildungsroman, 1900-1960, Edinburgh University Press 2023 Notes to Literature: Musical Scores as Reproduction in the Literary Text, The Edinburgh Guide to Literature and Sound Studies, eds. Groth and Murphet (forthcoming; under contract) 2022 Classical Music, The Routledge Companion to Literature of the U.S. South. (pp. 157-161) edited by Katharine A. Burnett, Todd Hagstette and Monica Carol Miller. New York, NY United States: Routledge. doi: 10.4324/9781003009924-41 2021 Fredric Jameson, Richard Wright, and the Black National Allegory., Affirmations: of the Modern, 7 (1), 1–29 2020 “Split by the Moonlight”: Beethoven and the Racial Sublime in African American Literature., American Literature, 92 (4), 623-652. doi: 10.1215/00029831-8780863 2020 Current of music in Carson McCullers., Understanding the short fiction of Carson McCullers. (pp. 191-211) edited by Alison Bertolini and Casey Kayser. Macon, GA USA: Mercer University Press. 2019 Doctorow and the Halbbildungsroman., E. L. Doctorow: A Reconsideration. (pp. 33-52) edited by Michael Wutz and Julian Murphet. Edinburgh, Scotland: Edinburgh University Press. 2019 The Métis and the Multiple "Me" in Carson McCullers's The Member of the Wedding., Mississippi Quarterly, 72 (1), 69-93. doi: 10.1353/mss.2019.0002 2019 Gretel Adorno, the Typewriter: Sacrificial Lambs and Critical Theory's 'Risk of Formulation'., Australian Feminist Studies, 34 (101), 309-324. doi: 10.1080/08164649.2019.1679020 2017 Women's work: the bildungsromance of Theodore Dreiser's Sister Carrie., Affirmations: of the Modern, 5 (1), 1-28. 2014 Alienated, Anxious, American: The Crisis of Coming of Age in Ralph Ellison's 'Invisible Man' and the Late Harlem Bildungsroman., Limina: A Journal of Historical and Cultural Studies, 20 (2), 1-17.
- 2026 Reclaiming and Activating Australia's Modernist Print Heritage Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council
- Treasurer, Australasian Modernist Studies Network Co-Editor, Affirmations: of the Modern Journal
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