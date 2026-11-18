I am a Senior Lecturer in English Literature at Adelaide University, specialising in literary studies and modernism. My research interests include topics in American literature, modernism, music and literary studies, and African American Literature. My current research projects investigate the history of race and white-collar labor, as it was represented in American modernist literature; and also examine how classical musical composers and sound technologies influenced the politics of literary innovation in modernism and African American literature.

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