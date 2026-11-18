MENAFN - The Conversation) Sleep-related infant death is an important public health concern. A recent review estimated the rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in Africa to be among the highest in the world. According to the Global Burden of Disease study 2019, the global SIDS rate was 20.98 deaths per 100,000 infants. Western sub-Saharan Africa had the highest rate at 41.80 per 100,000.

To reduce the risk of sleep related deaths, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that babies sleep on their backs, on a firm, flat surface, without soft bedding such as pillows and loose blankets. It recommends that babies sleep in the same room as their caregivers, but on a separate sleep surface. It also recommends that babies are breastfed.

Although not universally adopted, these recommendations are frequently cited in safe sleep research. Guidelines based on these recommendations were also recently used in a public health campaign in South Africa.

But this guidance may not always consider different cultural practices, family structures and living circumstances found in countries like South Africa. In the US, solitary infant sleep may be more prevalent, and living conditions are more uniform. In South Africa and other similar contexts, poverty, high inequality, crime and cultural beliefs mean a separate sleep surface is not always practical or desired. Caregivers may understand the recommendations but make different choices because of their babies' needs, their own beliefs, or the practical demands of caring for a young child.

For example, in South Africa, bed-sharing (frequently called co-sleeping) is common. For many parents, having their baby sleep nearby makes practical and emotional sense. It can help parents monitor their babies and make night-time feeds quicker and easier. Caregivers may also have specific beliefs about how bed-sharing can promote parent-child attachment, or use sleep arrangements based on what works best for their household.

This creates a challenge for parents and healthcare professionals: how can infant sleep be made safer without overlooking the reasons families choose particular arrangements?

As a researcher and academic focusing on parenting and early childhood sleep, my recent study explored sleep practices and the motivations for using specific sleep arrangements among 201 South African caregivers of infants. An important part of the study was examining caregivers' reasons for their sleep arrangements.

The findings suggest that promoting safer infant sleep requires more than communicating recommendations. It must also consider caregivers' motivations and circumstances.

What does safer infant sleep look like?

The American Academy of Pediatrics's recent guidance was developed in 2022 within the cultural and healthcare contexts of the US. These don't necessarily reflect the realities of many other parts of the world.

Bed-sharing (a baby sleeping on the same surface as others) is a particular area of debate. It is not recommended by healthcare practitioners as it may increase the risk of sleep related death and accidental suffocation, particularly when other risk factors are present. These include soft bedding, sleeping on a sofa, and bed-sharing when a caregiver smokes or has consumed alcohol or other drugs or medication that cause drowsiness.

However, bed-sharing is common in many parts of the world, and some caregivers view it as a natural part of caring for their baby.

The recommendations provide an important foundation for safer sleep. But understanding how best to support South African families requires looking at what caregivers actually do and why.

What South African caregivers reported

Using an online cross-sectional design, I surveyed 201 caregivers of infants under one year about their sleep practices, their adherence to safe sleep recommendations, and their reasons for choosing particular arrangements.

The findings revealed a mixed picture. Most caregivers reported breastfeeding (85.5%) and room-sharing (90.5%). At the same time, bed-sharing was common (64.2%), and so was placing babies in positions other than on their backs (66.7%). Only 9.6% of caregivers met the criteria of placing their baby on their back and room-sharing without bed-sharing. These findings show why the recommendations need to be considered together rather than in isolation. Following only some practices does not necessarily mean a baby's overall sleep environment is safe.

Caregivers gave different reasons for different sleeping arrangements. Feeding, bonding and safety were the main motivations for bed-sharing and room-sharing.

Feeding an infant often involves frequent night-time waking, particularly in early infancy. Keeping a baby in the same room or bed may make feeding more convenient.

Some caregivers also reported room- and bed-sharing as a way to bond with and protect their babies. This is important because an arrangement that a healthcare professional considers risky may be understood by a parent as a way of keeping their child safe.

Some respondents said their babies slept in a separate room, which is not recommended. Here caregiver sleep quality was a prominent consideration, suggesting that some caregivers choose this arrangement to improve their own sleep. This is relevant because caregivers also need sufficient sleep to function during the day.

Unemployment was associated with lower adherence to safe sleep recommendations, suggesting that adherence may partly be driven by household factors. Factors like financial strain and limited space may influence caregivers' ability to follow recommendations. Bed-sharing for feeding or bonding may be common worldwide. But constraints linked to unemployment appear more context specific, and more common in countries with high income inequality.

What's needed

Simply telling caregivers to use specific sleep arrangements may not be enough to change their behaviour. Advice that does not acknowledge caregivers' experiences, beliefs and practical needs may be difficult to follow.

Advice that is appropriate for one household may not be equally feasible for another. Understanding these differences can help healthcare professionals move beyond general recommendations and have more useful conversations with caregivers.

If healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, communities and families want to improve infant sleep safety in South Africa, we need to combine clear information about risk with a realistic understanding of family life. It is an essential part of making that guidance meaningful and possible to follow.

Where a caregiver is struggling to avoid bed-sharing, it is especially important to discuss ways to reduce risk. Some countries such as the UK and Canada have begun to address this reality. For example, UK health officials advise healthcare professionals to discuss safer bed-sharing practices with parents.

South Africa needs to communicate recommendations in ways that acknowledge the realities of family life. Harm-reduction conversations should complement, not replace, advice about the safest sleep environment. This means recognising why caregivers make particular choices, explaining risks clearly, and helping families identify safer and feasible alternatives within their homes.