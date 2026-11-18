Jacomien Muller (PhD) is a researcher and lecturer in Psychology at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, where she teaches at undergraduate and postgraduate level, and supervise postgraduate research in parenting and child development. Her work focuses on wellbeing across the life span, with particular interests in child sleep, parenting, family wellbeing, and wellbeing in educational contexts.

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