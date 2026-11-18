MENAFN - The Conversation) Curious Kids is a series for children in which we ask experts to answer questions from kids.

What if the world stopped spinning? (Marianna, 18, Cape Town)

As an astronomer – a scientist who studies the Universe and everything in it, from stars and planets to galaxies and black holes – I really liked your question! Let me try to answer it.

Can you imagine waking up one morning and noticing something very strange? The Sun is in the sky, but it isn't moving! You wait for lunchtime, nothing changes. You wait for the evening, still nothing. And night never comes... Could this really happen?

Our planet is like a giant spinning ball, completing one full turn every 24 hours. At the Equator (an imaginary line around the middle of Earth that divides it into the Northern and Southern Hemispheres), Earth is spinning at an incredible 1,670 kilometres per hour – faster than most aeroplanes fly.

We don't notice because everything around us, including the air and the oceans, is moving with the Earth - and so are we. This spin is what gives us day and night. But what if, somehow, the Earth gradually slowed down until it stopped spinning altogether?

Let's take a look at what our world might be like: a world of endless day and endless night! If the Earth stopped spinning, one side of the planet would always face the Sun, while the other side would always face away from it. On the sunny side, the Sun would never set. Days would become hotter and hotter. Rivers and lakes would dry up, and some places could become scorching deserts.

On the dark side, the opposite would happen. Without sunlight to warm the side of Earth facing away from the Sun, temperatures would keep dropping. Water would freeze, and huge sheets of ice could cover the land. If this ever happens, here's a tip: the most comfortable place to live might be the narrow strip between the hot and cold sides. Here, the Sun would always sit low on the horizon, like an endless sunrise or sunset!

The huge difference in temperature between the hot and cold sides of the Earth would create some very unusual weather. Warm air would rise on the sunny side and flow towards the freezing side. Cold air would then rush back to replace it.

This never-ending movement of air could create powerful winds and enormous storms that might never disappear. Our weather would look very different from the seasons and daily weather we know today.

What about plants and animals?

Many animals have their own routines too. Owls, bats and many insects are active after dark, while some migrating birds use the Sun to help them find their way.

Life on Earth is accustomed to a regular pattern of day and night. Many plants need both sunlight and darkness to grow properly. Some flowers only open during the day, while others bloom at night. Many animals have their own day-night patterns too. Owls, bats and many insects are active after dark, while some migrating birds use the Sun to help them find their way.

Even we humans have an internal“body clock” that tells us when to feel sleepy and when to wake up. Without day and night, many living things would struggle to survive. Without sunrise and sunset to mark the passing of time, life on Earth would feel completely different.

Would our technology still work?

Many of the satellites that help us communicate, use GPS and forecast the weather were designed for a spinning Earth. If Earth stopped spinning, scientists and engineers would have to redesign many of these systems. We would still be able to communicate, but we would need new ways of doing it.

What about Earth's invisible magnetic shield?

Earth has something you can't see that helps protect all life on our planet: an invisible magnetic field. Deep inside the Earth is a giant ocean of hot, liquid iron. As this liquid iron moves around, it creates the magnetic field, which stretches far out into space like an invisible shield. This shield helps protect Earth from harmful particles that are always being blasted out by the Sun.

Scientists think Earth's rotation plays an important role in keeping this giant“engine” inside our planet working the way it does. If the Earth stopped spinning, the magnetic field could change or become weaker over time. Exactly what would happen is something scientists are still trying to understand.

Should we be worried?

Luckily, no. The Earth isn't going to stop spinning any time soon. In fact, our planet is slowing down – but only by a teeny tiny amount! Every 100 years, the length of a day on Earth increases by just 1.7 milliseconds. That's much shorter than the blink of an eye. So, although it's fun to imagine a world without sunrise and sunset, our spinning planet will keep giving us mornings, afternoons and starry nights for a very, very long time to come.