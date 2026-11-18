Astronomer and the Project Coordinator for the Transient Array Radio Telescope (TART) Africa project, Rhodes University

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Dr Nikhita Ramkilowan is an astronomer and the Project Coordinator for the Transient Array Radio Telescope (TART) Africa project at the Rhodes University Centre for Radio Astronomy Techniques and Technologies (RATT). She previously worked at the International Astronomical Union's Office of Astronomy for Development (IAU OAD), supporting data science skills development across Africa, before becoming Outreach and Engagement Officer at the Wits Centre for Astrophysics. She also presents planetarium shows and contributes to public engagement initiatives at the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome.

–present Astronomer and the Project Coordinator for the Transient Array Radio Telescope (TART) Africa project, Rhodes University

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