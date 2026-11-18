MENAFN - The Conversation) Electric battery-powered ferries use electricity from the shore to charge batteries on board. These batteries supply electric motors that propel the ship. On suitable routes, low-carbon electricity could make sea travel substantially cleaner and strengthen its potential as an alternative to flying.

In June 2025, Finnish ferry operator Viking Line unveiled its Helios concept, outlining plans for a fully electric passenger-and-car ferry between Helsinki and Tallinn. The proposed vessel, designed to carry around 2,000 passengers and 650 cars, would be powered by batteries with a capacity of 85–100 megawatt-hours (MWh).

The Nordic shipping company that operates a fleet of ferries between Åland, mainland Finland, Sweden and Estonia, envisages a journey of just over two hours across the Gulf of Finland, supported by high-capacity charging at both ends of the travel route. The required charging power would be tens of megawatts at both ports. Helios remains under development. Although Viking Line announced it as fully electric in 2025, an April 2026 interview with its chief executive described a revised design that could include generators for operational flexibility and electricity-price management. The company confirmed that work is continuing on Helios in October 2026.

How battery-electric crossings work

The principle behind an all-electric battery-powered ferry is relatively straightforward. Like an electric car, the vessel stores electricity in rechargeable batteries and uses electric motors for propulsion. Rather than burning fuel continuously at sea, it draws power from the batteries and recharges them via shore-based charging systems during port calls.

The difference lies in the required energy scale. A large ferry must propel a heavy vessel through water while supplying electricity for navigation, lighting, ventilation, heating, catering and other onboard services. Its batteries must also provide sufficient reserves to accommodate variations in weather, sea conditions and operating schedules.

For a large passenger ferry, charging infrastructure therefore becomes almost as important as the vessel itself.

Viking Line's original Helios concept, for example, specified a charging requirement exceeding 30 megawatts, illustrating why major upgrades to port electricity systems may be necessary.

What would make crossings cleaner?

While running entirely on batteries, a ferry produces no exhaust emissions from burning fuel. Electric motors convert a greater share of their energy input into movement than combustion engines do. A smaller share is lost as heat. This reduces the energy needed to propel a comparable ferry over the same route. This means that less energy is needed to propel a comparable ferry over the same route. Avoiding combustion exhaust can also improve air quality around ports.

A 2025 study by Anthony Katumwesigye and colleagues modelled a separate large passenger-and-car ferry concept, making six daily crossings of about 89 kilometres between Helsinki and Tallinn. It compared environmental impacts and costs over 30 years with marine gas oil, liquefied natural gas, liquefied biogas and synthetic methanol.

Over that period, the detailed assessment estimated about 86% lower greenhouse gas emissions than marine gas oil when using Finnish-grid electricity. With an equal Finnish–Estonian electricity mix, the reduction was about 74%. The assessment included energy supply and manufacture of propulsion equipment, including two battery replacements. It excluded hull construction, shore infrastructure and end-of-life treatment.

The findings show how extensive the climate benefits of electrifying a regular international ferry service could be.

Low-carbon electricity is central to those benefits. Battery production and electricity supply also carry environmental impacts involving mineral resources, toxicity and water use.

These findings come as maritime electrification gains wider international support. At COP31 in November 2026, a coalition launched the Maritime Electrification Breakthrough Goal, calling for electricity to supply at least 20% of international shipping's energy use by 2035. This includes battery-powered voyages and electricity supplied to ships while moored. It is a voluntary goal, backed by shipping and port organisations.

European regulation is already encouraging this shift. From 2030, FuelEU Maritime will generally require large passenger and container ships to use shore power or other zero-emission technologies for their electricity needs while moored at specified EU ports. This concerns power for onboard services at berth. Charging batteries for an entire crossing also requires the port's electricity supply to match the vessel's energy demand and turnaround time.

The Baltic study helps explain why these developments matter. Its findings show the potential benefits of replacing onboard combustion with low-carbon electricity. Making that possible requires coordinated investment in vessels, ports and electricity networks. International support can encourage this investment, while each route still needs its own technical and financial assessment.

Would electric ferries cost less?

The Baltic study identifies a route to lower costs as well as lower emissions. Under its assumptions, the electric battery-powered ferry has lower energy and maintenance spending than the marine gas oil option. However, investment in batteries and their replacement means its combined propulsion investment and operating costs remain higher before emissions-policy costs and revenues are included.

Emissions policy can change that cost comparison. The EU Emissions Trading System requires shipping companies to obtain allowances for the emissions it covers. When the study included these costs and the assumed financial effects of FuelEU Maritime, battery power became the least costly option over 30 years.

Part of that advantage came from FuelEU“pooling”. Ships whose energy supply is cleaner than the regulation requires can help other ships comply, potentially earning payments in return. The researchers assumed those payments would equal the penalties the other ships would otherwise face. Actual payments are negotiated between companies, so this income is uncertain.

The cost pressures are already visible. In June 2026, Brittany Ferries said it expected an EU emissions trading bill of about €27 million for 2026. The company cited this alongside pandemic loan repayments and pressure on passengers' budgets when announcing fleet and service changes.

The scheme's coverage also differs by route: generally all voyage emissions between EU ports, but half on UK–EU crossings. This is another reason to assess each service separately when considering the financial benefits of electrification.

Port chargers and grid connections requiring additional investment were excluded from the comparison. Electricity prices and charging arrangements will also shape the business case. Lower operator costs do not automatically mean cheaper tickets for passengers.

Where in Europe could clean ferry technology be rolled out?

Hybrid ferries currently in service are evidence of the transition towards greater electrification. Engines are being retained for back-up or operational flexibility even where batteries can support normal sailings. On UK–France routes, Brittany Ferries' Saint-Malo and Guillaume de Normandie hybrid-LNG ships serve Portsmouth–St Malo and Portsmouth–Caen respectively. Both roll-on, roll-off (RO-PAX) ships carrying cars and passengers can recharge at Portsmouth, using batteries for harbour manoeuvres and combustion engines during the crossing. Moving to fully electric crossings would require batteries and port charging to support each route's energy demand, timetable and reserve requirements.

Italy's approximately 20-minute Messina–Villa San Giovanni crossing, linking Sicily with the mainland, illustrates a shorter route worth assessing for the development of electric-powered technology. Greece's Saronic Ferries has proposed an electric vessel linking Piraeus with Aegina and Agistri, dependent on charging infrastructure. Its entry into service remains unverified. Both examples concern domestic island connections, where seasonal demand and dependable access matter alongside energy efficiency.

The 2026 report “Clean energy for EU islands” examines Swedish island services. Its proposed savings combine electric propulsion with smaller passenger vessels and revised schedules. Vehicle transport would need separate provision. These are recommendations, not implemented results, and reducing departures would require consideration of residents' needs.

For travellers choosing between sea and air, the potential is credible but journey specific. European Environment Agency research finds lower average emissions per passenger-kilometre for maritime passenger transport than aviation, while warning against applying those averages to individual trips.

A fair comparison includes electricity production, occupancy, cars and freight, travel to ports or airports, and aviation's additional warming effects, including contrails. The ferry study itself does not compare flying.

Battery-electric ferries are most promising where crossings are manageable, charging is dependable and electricity is low-cost and low-carbon. Meeting those conditions could make existing sea journeys substantially cleaner and strengthen ferries as an alternative on suitable journeys. The practical goal is to match the vessel and its ports to the route, while maintaining a reliable service.

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