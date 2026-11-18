Ignat Kulkov
- Researcher, EDHEC Business School Researcher, Åbo Akademi University
Analyzing the future landscape with critical insights and creating plausible scenarios. Join me in shaping the future with technology - one research at a time!
Advancing the frontier of new technologies, leveraging the power of AI, virtual and augmented reality, digital twins and beyond, to create sustainable value for various industries (health care, drug development, manufacturing, construction, etc.).Experience
- –present Researcher, Åbo Akademi University –present Researcher, EDHEC Business School
- 2021 Åbo Akademi University, Industrial Management
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