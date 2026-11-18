MENAFN - The Conversation) The portrait of Mary Toft is innocuous enough. But the sitter's firm grip on the rabbit in her lap is the clue to the extraordinary story it depicts. Toft's distinction was to be the only woman, as far as I know, to have claimed to give birth to rabbits.

Three hundred years on, and as I discuss in my book, The Imposteress Rabbit Breeder, the questions raised by this case continue to resonate.

You may be familiar with these rabbit births. Hilary Mantel referred to them in her 1998 historical novel The Giant, O'Brien. They were also obliquely referenced in the 2018 film The Favourite, about Britain's Queen Anne. If you had lived within reach of English news or gossip in 1726, you would almost certainly have heard the story.

Toft was 23 and living in Guildford, Surrey, when she supposedly started giving birth to rabbits that September. Soon, major British newspapers were devoting front-page column inches to the affair. The fullest account was delivered to readers in the Daily Journal on Monday November 14, when it reported that“a poor Woman” had been“delivered by Mr. John Howard, an eminent Surgeon and Man-Midwife living at Guildford, of a Creature resembling a Rabbit”.

In 1726, Toft was asked for her own account of the rabbit births. She explained that she and her fellow workers had chased a rabbit in a field. Unable to catch it, she had been plagued by thoughts of rabbits night and day.

Her explanation drew on a medical theory known as the maternal imagination: the belief that a pregnant woman's thoughts and experiences could physically shape her unborn child. Toft, or someone close to her, evidently knew enough about this theory to make her story seem plausible.

But, and no surprises here, the rabbit births were a hoax. In the end, a porter at the London establishment where Toft was being kept reported that rabbits had been smuggled into the building. The game was up.

A poor woman who could not read or write had apparently hoodwinked members of the medical establishment, including doctors connected to King George I's court. In this deeply unequal and patriarchal society, Toft was a profoundly unsettling figure. As my research suggests, the response to the hoax was shaped by wider anxieties about social disorder and the behaviour of the poor.

After interrogation, Toft confessed and blamed the affair on her mother-in-law, as recorded in her final surviving statement of December 1726.

But people had largely stopped listening. She was presented as somewhat incidental to the events at the time, as you can see from the following contemporary satirical engraving by William Hogarth: doctors crowd around Toft's bed, examining the supposed births while the woman herself lies almost forgotten at the edge of the scene. Historians have often taken a similar approach, focusing on the gullibility of the doctors or the scandal that engulfed them.

Centring women's experience

My study of Toft's accounts ) instead places her experiences at the centre of the story. Her three surviving statements, although recorded under interrogation, offer a window into her social and emotional world.

Toft described two sets of events. The first was a difficult miscarriage. Her moving and visceral descriptions of pain and prolonged bleeding provide a rare historical account of early pregnancy loss.

The second was the hoax itself. Again, the details of Toft's experiences are graphic. Animal parts were placed inside her body and subsequently removed during supposed deliveries. For all the written and visual satire the case produced, the hoax involved a real and potentially dangerous physical ordeal.

Toft repeatedly described being surrounded by women. At first, they were supportive, but in her telling they became increasingly menacing. She accused them of abusing their power and forcing her to perform the role of rabbit-breeder, risking her health and liberty.

Perhaps they were punishing her for the miscarriage. Perhaps they hoped to make money from this curious spectacle. Or perhaps Toft's account was shaped by her desperation to escape punishment.

We may never know.

Toft's descriptions of pain and bleeding give us a rare account of what miscarriage felt like to a woman in the 18th century. In maternity care today, how staff respond when a woman describes her pain can affect when she's examined or offered pain relief. In England's 2025 maternity survey, almost one in five respondents who raised a concern during labour or birth felt it hadn't been taken seriously. Some described asking for pain relief and feeling that staff didn't believe how much pain they were in. As one respondent put it,“I feel my contractions were not taken seriously during my induction.”

The doctors who examined Toft left a record of what they thought they saw. Her own statements give us an account of what she felt and what she said others did to her. Taking those statements seriously brings us closer to understanding what happened to her.