Professor of Cultural History, University of Birmingham

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Expert in British history, and histories of the body, material culture and letters.

Author of The Imposteress Rabbit Breeder: Mary Toft and Eighteenth-Century England (

I joined the University of Birmingham as a Professorial Fellow in 2017. Creating and contributing to research cultures and communities has been central to my role. I was Director of the Birmingham Eighteenth Century Centre from 2017-2021, of which I remain an active member. I am also a member of the Centre for Reformation and Early Modern Studies. As a historian of the British long eighteenth century, I also look forward and therefore my work also intersects with the interests of the Centre for Modern British Studies. I am founder member of the Centre for Material Culture and Materialities (established in 2022) and of the university-wide Mental Health Humantities network. I am co-convenor of the Departmental seminar and recently (in 2022) organized the Department's conference, What is History For?

Before arriving at Birmingham, I worked at the University of Manchester (on the project 'Women, Work and the Industrial Revolution, 1760-1840') and the AHRB Centre for the Study of the Domestic Interior (at the Royal College of Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and Royal Holloway). I then worked at the Department of History at the University of Sheffield from 2003-2017, where I was promoted to Professor in 2015. At Sheffield, I served on all departmental committees, was Departmental Director of Learning and Teaching (2014-16) and Director of MA Programmes (2009-2012), Assistant Director of Learning and Teaching for the Faculty of Arts (2009-12), represented the Faculty on two university's project groups and served on the University Senate (2012-15).

I have held fellowships at the Clark Library, UCLA, the Huntington Library and the Australian Centre of Excellence for the History of Emotions. My research on eighteenth-century Britain has been funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, the British Academy, The Wellcome Trust and The Pasold Research Fund. I am a regular contributor to international network conferences, particularly the North American Conference on British Studies (NACBS), the International Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies (ASECS) and the British Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies (BSECS). I am a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and a member of the AHRC's Peer Review College. Since 2024 I have been a member of the Council of the RHS. In 2025-26, I will be the Fletcher Jones Distinguished Fellow in British History at the Huntington Library (Pasadena, CA).



2017–present Professor of Cultural History, University of Birmingham 2001–2017 Professor Cultural History, University of Sheffield

Experience