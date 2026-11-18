MENAFN - The Conversation) A form of acupuncture that leaves dissolvable threads under the skin may help people lose weight, a small trial in China suggests.

Women who received the treatment lost about 2kg more, on average, than those given a sham treatment after 12 weeks. By 24 weeks, the difference had grown to about 3kg.

The technique is called acupoint thread embedding. Acupuncturists use fine needles to insert absorbable threads into chosen points on the body.

They check that the points are being stimulated by looking for a particular needle sensation, known as de qi. The 1–2cm threads then dissolve over several weeks. Until they do, they keep stimulating the points.

In standard acupuncture, needles go into the same points and produce the same sensation. But they come out at the end of each session.

That means thread embedding may have longer-lasting effects. It could also mean fewer, less frequent treatments for patients, although the study didn't test for these things.

The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. It randomly assigned 132 women to either the real treatment or a sham one.

Experienced acupuncturists, specially trained for the study, gave six sessions over 12 weeks. The threads were made of a biodegradable material called polydioxanone. They were inserted 2–4cm deep.

The sham treatment took place in the same setting. The same acupuncturists used the same type of needles at the same points. But the needles went in only 1cm, so the de qi sensation – an aching or tingling – was not triggered and no threads were used.

This allowed the researchers to rule out other explanations. These include light stimulation of the points, the practitioner–patient relationship and patients' expectations, known as the placebo effect.

It seems to have been convincing. The women did not know which treatment they had received. So the difference in results can be put down to the threads.

The staff measuring the results and the statisticians didn't know either, which helps to reduce bias.

Women were measured at the start, at 12 weeks (the end of treatment) and at 24 weeks. Researchers tracked weight, body mass index (BMI), waist and hip size, body fat, heart and metabolic health, and self-reported measures such as appetite.

As well as losing 2–3kg more, women who had the real treatment saw bigger drops in BMI, waist and hip size, body fat and self-reported appetite. Together, these give a fuller picture, because several measures are needed to judge weight-related health.

Some measures changed similarly in both groups. Compared with the sham treatment, the threads made no difference to cholesterol or fasting blood sugar. Nor did they affect anxiety, wellbeing or weight-related quality of life.

Side-effects such as bruising or pain at acupuncture points and the number of women leaving the study were also similar in both groups. But larger studies are needed to spot rare side-effects.

The researchers reached their planned number of participants. But 132 women was too few to test whether the treatment works differently in different groups. For example, does it work better for women who start at a higher weight?

The women were Chinese, aged 18 to 45, generally healthy, and were overweight with a BMI of at least 24 at the start. While in the UK a BMI of at least 25 is considered overweight, in China a BMI of 24 counts as overweight because the effect of BMI on health varies by ethnicity.

The study cannot say what the threads do for men, women over 45 or under-18s.

It also cannot say how the threads led to weight loss. Women who had them reported a bigger drop in appetite. That suggests changes in eating habits might partly explain the result.

But the researchers didn't measure food intake or energy burned. So we don't know whether a smaller appetite meant eating less, or whether something else was going on.

Will the weight stay off?

The weight loss lasted for 12 weeks after the 12-week course ended. But, as many people know from experience, losing weight is hard and keeping it off is harder.

Most people regain weight in the months and years after behaviour-change programmes, weight-loss drugs and other treatments. People who lose more weight tend to regain more, and faster. Regular support from health professionals can soften this. Thread embedding may offer a new approach to this problem.

Larger studies should test other groups of people and look at longer periods. They should also check whether top-up treatments are needed.

They should also compare the costs and benefits with treatments recommended in official guidelines.

The answers could help health services decide whether to offer acupoint thread embedding.