Professor of Health Psychology, University of Southampton

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I am a Chartered Psychologist and academic Health Psychologist leading a programme of mixed methods research around complementary therapies and placebo effects in health care. My interdisciplinary research has attracted funding from NIHR, Versus Arthritis, and others, and has been published in leading medical, health psychology, and social science journals. With an extensive network of national and international collaborations, I have held visiting positions at Harvard and at the Australian Centre for Integrative and Complementary Medicine at UTS. Drawing on this expertise and experience, I deliver research-led teaching and supervision to undergraduate and postgraduate students in health psychology and research methods modules.

–present Professor, University of Southampton

Experience