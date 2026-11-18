(MENAFN- The Conversation) Nasa's Voyager 1 spacecraft, launched in 1977, has marked an extraordinary milestone. At 10:16:07 GMT (05:16:07 EST) on November 18, 2026, it reached a distance of one light day from Earth. One light day is the distance that light can travel in a vacuum in 24 hours and is equal to about 16 billion miles (about 26 billion kilometres). A light year, often used to measure distances from Earth to astronomical objects like other stars, is the distance light can travel in space in one year. For some perspective, the Artemis II mission set a new record for the greatest distance from Earth travelled by humans, at 252,756 miles, in April 2026. It takes light just over 1.3 seconds to travel this distance. Voyager 1 is now more than 63,000 times further away than the human distance record set by Artemis II. Voyager 1 was launched in 1977 to take advantage of a planetary alignment that occurs about once every 175 years. This enabled spacecraft to explore the planets of the outer solar system by using gravitational assists to travel from one planet to the next. The significance of this rare planetary alignment was recognised in the mid 1960s by Gary Flandro, who at the time was a graduate student at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles. Thomas Paine, who served as Nasa administrator from March 1969 until September 1970, reportedly sold the mission to President Richard Nixon with some historical context:“The last time the planets were lined up like that, President Jefferson was sitting at your desk. And he blew it.” Voyager 1 had an“identical twin” spacecraft – Voyager 2 – that actually launched 16 days before Voyager 1. Voyager 1 carried out flybys of Jupiter and Saturn, while Voyager 2 visited Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. The Voyager missions returned a treasure trove of images that has transformed our knowledge of the solar system. This effort was overseen by theVoyager Imaging Team, consisting of nine scientists chosen by Nasa in 1972. The team was led by Brad Smith, from the University of Arizona, and included Carl Sagan at Cornell University, who would become widely known for his work to popularise science on television and in other media. Of the scientists selected for the imaging team, eight were from the US and one was British: astrophysicist Garry Hunt from University College London. Voyager 1: A timeline

Date Event Summer 1965 Calculations reveal the rare planetary alignment July 1, 1972 Nasa officially approves the Voyager programme August 20, 1977 Voyager 2 launches from Kennedy Space Center, Florida September 5, 1977 Voyager 1 launches from Kennedy Space Center, Florida March 5, 1979 Voyager 1 makes its closest approach to Jupiter November 12, 1980 Voyager 1 carries out its flyby of Saturn and Titan February 17, 1998 The spacecraft becomes the furthest human-made object from Earth August 25, 2012 The probe enters interstellar space

When I spoke to Professor Hunt recently, he explained that being the only team member from the UK was“an opportunity to open up planetary science in this country”.

The unique planetary alignment meant there was only a brief window to launch both Voyager spacecraft. Professor Hunt described this period as particularly intense, noting that there was“no time for tea breaks”.

Historic discoveries

After 18 months of spaceflight, Voyager 1 reached Jupiter in 1979. Professor Hunt noted:“that's when the fun started”. Voyager 1 studied the complex dynamics of the huge storm in Jupiter's atmosphere known as the Great Red Spot. The spacecraft also detected aurorae and lightning, as well as discovering active volcanoes on Jupiter's moon Io.

After gathering data on the Jovian system, Voyager 1 continued on, reaching Saturn in November 1980. The spacecraft revealed previously unseen structures in the planet's majestic rings, including wedge-shaped features in Saturn's B ring which scientists dubbed“spokes”.

It also resolved craters on the Saturnian moons Enceladus and Mimas, and a thick nitrogen atmosphere on the large moon Titan.

Recalling this period, Garry Hunt told me:“We honestly didn't know what those funny marks were in the rings, the spokes”. He added that the largest crater on Mimas made it look“like the Death Star from Star Wars”.

Perhaps the most famous image from the mission was taken nine years later, inearly 1990. Carl Sagan had been lobbying for nearly a decade for Voyager 1 to takeone last photograph of our home planet before its cameras were permanently powereddown. Professor Hunt explained that“we wanted to take the family portrait”.

The photograph, which became known as the Pale Blue Dot, revealed planet Earth, as Sagan described, as“a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam”. Hunt described the image to me as“perhaps one of the most important pictures ever taken”.

Interstellar space

After 35 years of spaceflight, Voyager 1 crossed the boundary of the heliosphere. This is a region of electrically charged particles – plasma – that surrounds the Sun and the planets. When it passed this threshold, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft made by humans to enter interstellar space.

My colleague Dr Chris Chen, reader in space plasma physics, at Queen Mary University of London, describes the heliosphere as a“bubble of plasma”. He explained that Voyager 1 made some surprising discoveries when it traversed this boundary.

Rather than finding the expected change in magnetic field direction, Voyager 1 detected a magnetic field that remained broadly aligned with the field inside the heliosphere. Instead, the spacecraft found a dramatic reduction in the number of solar cosmic rays, which suggests that the dynamics of space plasma marks the true boundary of interstellar space.

After nearly half a century of spaceflight, Voyager 1 is still operational, and still providing valuable scientific data. As well as extraordinary observations and discoveries about the largest planets in our solar system, Voyager 1's Pale Blue Dot photograph has become one of the classic images of space exploration.

At the height of the mission, Professor Hunt recalled working eighteen-hour days:“We were pathfinders, it was tough”. Reflecting on the Voyager programme, herecalled that“everything we touched, everything we did, was historic”. Nearly half a century after its launch, Voyager 1 continues its journey into interstellarspace.

It is now so distant from Earth that signals travelling at the speed of light takea full day to reach it, and another day for a response to return. This extraordinary milestone provides an opportunity to appreciate the unique perspective that Voyager 1 has given us on our own place in the solar system.